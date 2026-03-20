Season 2 of “Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat” will soon be in session, and we’ve got all the deets on how, when and where to watch.

After pulling a “Joe Schmo Show” on unsuspecting Ronald Gladden in 2023, “Company Retreat” will follow Anthony, a recently hired temp worker at a family-owned hot sauce brand.

Season 1 star James Marsden also returns to executive produce, alongside David Bernad, Todd Schulman, Nicholas Hatton, Jake Szymanski, Anthony King, Chris Kula, Ruben Fleischer and co-creators Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky.

The original season debuted on the since-discontinued Freevee in April 2023 and was nominated for three Emmy Awards — Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Marsden.

Check out all the viewing details below.

When does “Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat” Season 2 premiere?

“Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat” premieres on Prime Video on Friday, March 20 at 12 a.m. PST.

When do new episodes air?

There will be eight episodes in the first season of “Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat,” and the first three will drop on Friday, March 20. The next two will air on Friday, March 27, and the last three will drop on Friday, April 3.

“Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat” episode release schedule:

Season 2, Episode 1: Friday, March 20

Season 2, Episode 2: Friday, March 20

Season 2, Episode 3: Friday, March 20

Season 2, Episode 4: Friday, March 27

Season 2, Episode 5: Friday, March 27

Season 2, Episode 6: Friday, April 3

Season 2, Episode 7: Friday, April 3

Season 2, Episode 8: Friday, April 3



What is “Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat” about?

Here’s Prime Video’s description of the series: The show is a “comedy series that captures a corporate offsite event at a family-owned hot sauce company from the perspective of Anthony, a recently hired temporary worker. Unbeknownst to Anthony, the entire experience is staged, every colleague around him is performing a role, and each moment – whether in conference rooms or during downtime – has been meticulously orchestrated. As the founder prepares to step down, the getaway transforms into a clash between big corporate ambitions and small business values, with control of the company hanging in the balance.”

Who’s in the cast?

The cast for “Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat” includes Alex Bonifer, Blair Beeken, Emily Pendergast, Erica Hernandez, Jerry Hauck, Jim A. Woods, LaNisa Renee Frederick, Marc-Sully Saint-Fleur, Rachel Kaly, Rob Lathan, Ryan Perez, Stephanie Hodge, Warren Burke and Wendy Braun.

Watch the trailer