5 New Shows to Stream This Week on Netflix, Hulu and More

We’re officially into Fall, and that means there’s a whole lot more TV to choose from these days. Hopefully, that doesn’t stress you out too much.
After a long few months of having very few new episodes of a series to check out, this week, there are a lot. There are brand new shows debuting, as well as several favorites returning, and it can be hard to decide which ones to check out. So, we’ve got a combination to offer you.
Here are five new shows you can check out this week.
East of Eden
Florence Pugh is back on our screens, but not as everyone’s favorite blonde, Russian assassin — yet. Yelena Belova will return in “Avengers: Doomsday.” But this week, fans get to see Pugh in another period piece, as she stars in Zoe Kazan’s “East of Eden.”
Based on the novel by John Steinbeck, “East of Eden” sees Pugh star as Cathy Ames, the matriarch of the Trask family. But, she’s not exactly a willing matriarch. Kazan’s series promises to put “new attention on its indelible antihero,” and Pugh is sure to eat up the material.
“East of Eden” also stars Christopher Abbott, Mike Faist, Hoon Lee, Joseph Zada and more. It premieres on Netflix on Friday, October 1 (because yes, somehow we’re already into October).
The Amazing Race
Reality TV fans will be pleased to see the return of “The Amazing Race” this week, kicking off season 39 with a 2-night, 2-episode premiere.
The globetrotting series kicks off on September 30 in Vancouver, with an immediate twist: for the first time in the show’s history there are 13 Express Passes in play. On night two, the racers head to Madrid, Spain, “where a new alliance emerges, and one team’s Express Pass strategy comes with instant regret.”
This season’s cast includes Pro Athletes Ali Krieger and Joanna Lohman, Mother-Daughter Duo Ann-Marie Tejcek and Riley Tejcek, Grandfather and Grandson Doug and Dylan Matter, Ivy League Graduates Jody Rebhun and Jenn Naso, among others.
In the end, only one team can take home the $1 million prize. Who will you be rooting for this season?
LEGO One Piece
Is a 2-part special really a new show? A debate could be had, but for now, we’re counting it, mostly because LEGO specials are generally just a lot of fun. And a LEGO “One Piece” special? Well that’s double the fun.
The official synopsis promises a fun adventure, reading: “Set sail with Luffy, Nami, Zoro, Usopp, Sanji, and Chopper as they come together and form the Straw Hat Pirates! In this two-part animated LEGO® special, join the crew as they make their way into a treacherous stretch of ocean known as the Grand Line, in search of the One Piece and their dreams. Along the way, they’ll fight off a crazed pirate clown, marines, fishmen, and a criminal syndicate — all while exploring islands full of unknown danger and fun!”
As an added bonus for fans, Usopp is the narrator of this tale, which means everything will definitely be true and exactly how it happened…right?
“LEGO One Piece” premieres on September 29 on Netflix.
Scrubs
Eagle! Okay, technically this isn’t a new new show, but “Scrubs” is back for season 2 this week, and that’s exciting.
The show kicks off on September 30 with a 2-episode premiere. In the first episode, “J.D. (Zach Braff) enlists Turk (Donald Faison) and Elliot (Sarah Chalke) to help with Dr. Cox’s (John C. McGinley) care. Meanwhile, Elliot finds an unexpected burst of confidence years in the making.” In the next episode, ” J.D. attempts an insurance workaround, creating tension with his new mentee. Meanwhile, Elliot tries to guide Tosh’s specialty choices, and Turk flexes his own skills as a mentor.”
“Scrubs” was hailed in its first season as being a truly fun, refreshing revival. TheWrap’s Jennifer Keishin Armstrong even called it “something of a medical miracle.” So yes, we’re excited to see if season 2 can keep the momentum going.
“Scrubs” premieres on Wednesday on ABC, streaming next-day on Hulu.
Coven Academy
We are speeding toward spooky season — you might even have your decorations up already — and that means you might be looking for something witchy to check out this week. If you’re a fan of YA television, you’re getting a double whammy.
“Coven Academy” premieres on Freeform, Hulu and Disney+ this week, starring Malina Pauli Weissman (“A Series of Unfortunate Events”), Malachi Barton (“Camp Rock 3,” “Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires”), and more — including a special guest star appearance by Devon Sawa.
Per the official logline: “In the haunted heart of New Orleans, Coven Academy follows three teenage witches and their dangerously charming warlock peers at an elite magic school where power is currency, secrets are lethal, and attraction is a liability. Caught between ancient supernatural wars and forbidden love interests, the coven must decide how far they’re willing to go to protect their city — and themselves.”
Gone are the days of YA television at The CW, but maybe this can fill a supernatural kind of void. Especially considering it’s coming from Tim Federle, who knows his stuff in this realm (he created “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” and more).
“Coven Academy” premieres on October 1.