5 New Shows to Stream This Week on Netflix, Hulu and More

We’re officially into Fall, and that means there’s a whole lot more TV to choose from these days. Hopefully, that doesn’t stress you out too much.

After a long few months of having very few new episodes of a series to check out, this week, there are a lot. There are brand new shows debuting, as well as several favorites returning, and it can be hard to decide which ones to check out. So, we’ve got a combination to offer you.

Here are five new shows you can check out this week.

Florence Pugh as Cathy Ames in episode 106 of “East of Eden.” (Credit: Courtesy of Netflix) East of Eden Florence Pugh is back on our screens, but not as everyone’s favorite blonde, Russian assassin — yet. Yelena Belova will return in “Avengers: Doomsday.” But this week, fans get to see Pugh in another period piece, as she stars in Zoe Kazan’s “East of Eden.” Based on the novel by John Steinbeck, “East of Eden” sees Pugh star as Cathy Ames, the matriarch of the Trask family. But, she’s not exactly a willing matriarch. Kazan’s series promises to put “new attention on its indelible antihero,” and Pugh is sure to eat up the material. “East of Eden” also stars Christopher Abbott, Mike Faist, Hoon Lee, Joseph Zada and more. It premieres on Netflix on Friday, October 1 (because yes, somehow we’re already into October). Read Next

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“The Amazing Race” camera crews (Kit Karzen/CBS) The Amazing Race Reality TV fans will be pleased to see the return of “The Amazing Race” this week, kicking off season 39 with a 2-night, 2-episode premiere. The globetrotting series kicks off on September 30 in Vancouver, with an immediate twist: for the first time in the show’s history there are 13 Express Passes in play. On night two, the racers head to Madrid, Spain, “where a new alliance emerges, and one team’s Express Pass strategy comes with instant regret.” This season’s cast includes Pro Athletes Ali Krieger and Joanna Lohman, Mother-Daughter Duo Ann-Marie Tejcek and Riley Tejcek, Grandfather and Grandson Doug and Dylan Matter, Ivy League Graduates Jody Rebhun and Jenn Naso, among others. In the end, only one team can take home the $1 million prize. Who will you be rooting for this season? Read Next

'The Amazing Race' Season 39: Meet the Cast — and a New Twist

All-new animated special “Lego One Piece” to debut as a two-part special on Netflix this September (Credit: Netflix) LEGO One Piece Is a 2-part special really a new show? A debate could be had, but for now, we’re counting it, mostly because LEGO specials are generally just a lot of fun. And a LEGO “One Piece” special? Well that’s double the fun. The official synopsis promises a fun adventure, reading: “Set sail with Luffy, Nami, Zoro, Usopp, Sanji, and Chopper as they come together and form the Straw Hat Pirates! In this two-part animated LEGO® special, join the crew as they make their way into a treacherous stretch of ocean known as the Grand Line, in search of the One Piece and their dreams. Along the way, they’ll fight off a crazed pirate clown, marines, fishmen, and a criminal syndicate — all while exploring islands full of unknown danger and fun!” As an added bonus for fans, Usopp is the narrator of this tale, which means everything will definitely be true and exactly how it happened…right? “LEGO One Piece” premieres on September 29 on Netflix. Read Next

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Zach Braff as Dr. John “J.D.” Dorian in “Scrubs” (ABC) Scrubs Eagle! Okay, technically this isn’t a new new show, but “Scrubs” is back for season 2 this week, and that’s exciting. The show kicks off on September 30 with a 2-episode premiere. In the first episode, “J.D. (Zach Braff) enlists Turk (Donald Faison) and Elliot (Sarah Chalke) to help with Dr. Cox’s (John C. McGinley) care. Meanwhile, Elliot finds an unexpected burst of confidence years in the making.” In the next episode, ” J.D. attempts an insurance workaround, creating tension with his new mentee. Meanwhile, Elliot tries to guide Tosh’s specialty choices, and Turk flexes his own skills as a mentor.” “Scrubs” was hailed in its first season as being a truly fun, refreshing revival. TheWrap’s Jennifer Keishin Armstrong even called it “something of a medical miracle.” So yes, we’re excited to see if season 2 can keep the momentum going. “Scrubs” premieres on Wednesday on ABC, streaming next-day on Hulu. Read Next

'Scrubs' Adds 'SNL' Alum John Higgins for Season 2 of Revival Series