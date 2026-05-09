Where to Watch ‘Billie Eilish: Hit Me Hard and Soft’: Is the Concert Movie Streaming?

“Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D),” one of the biggest concert films of the year, arrives this week. Co-directed by Eilish and “Avatar” filmmaker James Cameron, the movie captures performances from the Manchester performances that Eilish conducted during her “Hit Me Hard and Soft” tour in 2025. The film was directed by Cameron and Eilish in immersive 3D and is being presented in select theaters that way.

Cameron and Eilish both appear in the film, as does Finneas O’Connell, Eilish’s brother and frequent musical collaborator. With all that in mind, here is how, when and where you can watch “Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D).”

When does “Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour” come out?

“Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D)” is scheduled to be released on Friday, May 8.

Is “Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour” streaming?

“Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D)” is not available to stream yet. The film was released as a theatrical exclusive, meaning it will likely be several weeks — or longer — before it has arrives on the VOD market or a specific streaming platform. A Paramount Pictures release, it will likely start streaming eventually on Paramount+.

For now, you can purchase tickets to local theatrical screenings of the film at the links below.

Does Billie Eilish have other concert films?

Yes! “Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D)” is actually the third concert film that Eilish has released to date. Her first, “Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles,” was released in 2021 and is available to stream now exclusively on Disney+. In 2023, Eilish also starred in and released “Billie Eilish: Live at the O2.”

Watch the trailer: