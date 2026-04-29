‘Widow’s Bay’ Release Guide: When Do New Episodes Come Out?

“Widow’s Bay,” one of the most promising new shows of the year, premieres this week. Created by “The Heat” writer Katie Dippold and directed in part by “Atlanta” and “Station Eleven” director Hiro Murai, the ambitious new horror comedy drops viewers right into the middle of a fictional New England island town that may or may not be haunted.

Plenty of surreal, potentially supernatural thrills and chills ensue in a series that is already shaping up, based on its early acclaim, to be one of the best shows of 2026.

Here is how, when and where you can watch new episodes of “Widow’s Bay.”

When does “Widow’s Bay” premiere?

“Widow’s Bay” is scheduled to premiere Wednesday, April 29.

How can I watch “Widow’s Bay”?

“Widow’s Bay” is an Apple TV original, which means it is only available to watch exclusively on the Apple TV streaming service.

When do new episodes come out?

The first two episodes of “Widow’s Bay” premiere the same day, Wednesday, April 29. The remaining eight installments of the series’ first season will then follow, for the most part, one at a time every Wednesday through June 17. The only exception to that schedule will come on Wednesday, May 27, when the season’s sixth and seventh episodes premiere together.

You can find the full “Widow’s Bay” release schedule below.

Episode 1 — April 29

Episode 2 — April 29

Episode 3 — May 6

Episode 4 — May 13

Episode 5 — May 20

Episode 6 — May 27

Episode 7 — May 27

Episode 8 — June 3

Episode 9 — June 10

Episode 10 — June 17

What is “Widow’s Bay” about?

“Widow’s Bay” follows the skeptical mayor of a New England town whose efforts to turn the location into a tourist hot spot are thwarted by the island’s superstitious residents, nearly all of whom are convinced that the place is cursed. And they may not be wrong.

Who is in the cast?

Matthew Rhys (“The Americans,” “Perry Mason”) headlines the cast as Tom Loftis, the skeptical, desperate mayor of its eponymous island town. He is joined in the Apple TV series by Stephen Root (“Barry”), Kate O’Flynn (“My Lady Jane”), Dale Dickey (“A League of Their Own”), Kevin Carroll (“The Leftovers”), Chris Fleming (“The Last Laugh”), Jeff Hiller (“Somebody Somewhere”), Kingston Rumi Southwick (“Presumed Innocent”), Nancy Lenehan (“Catch Me If You Can”), K Callan (“Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman”) and Toby Huss (“Halt and Catch Fire”).

Has “Widow’s Bay” been renewed?

No, Apple has not officially renewed “Widow’s Bay” for a second season yet. The streamer rarely cancels its original shows after just one season, though, and the early critical acclaim for “Widow’s Bay” only makes it better poised to avoid being the exception to that general rule.

Stay tuned to TheWrap for future updates about the series’ future.

Watch the trailer: