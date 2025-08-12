Crunchyroll Sets Layoffs Due to Restructuring: ‘Not a Cost-Cutting Measure’

Crunchyroll is laying off an undisclosed number of employees as part of a restructuring at the Sony-owned anime streaming service.

“As we look toward the next three to five years, we believe the right path forward is a new organizational model that supports regionally-empowered teams to lean into anime fandom even further,” Crunchyroll president Rahul Purini wrote in a memo to staff on Tuesday.

Purini noted that some employees would be departing, while others would be expanding their scope or be assigned to new roles. He added that the layoffs are “not a cost-cutting measure or driven by financial performance.”

Crunchyroll currently has more than 1,000 employees. A spokesperson for the streamer declined to disclose how many would be impacted by the move, but noted that the company is adding more jobs than they’re eliminating.

Sony acquired Crunchyroll in 2021 for $1.18 billion in cash from AT&T. It is a joint venture between Sony Pictures Entertainment and Japan’s Aniplex. As of the first quarter of 2025, the service has grown to more than 17 million paid monthly subscribers.

In addition to the layoffs, Crunchyroll will build engineering hubs in the U.S., Mexico and India. It also said it would reevaluate and reimagine its 360° fan experience businesses.

“There is a tremendous opportunity ahead of us and these changes are about proactively setting up for scale and success,” Purini’s memo concluded. “I know this is difficult, and appreciate the space you will give for grace, respect and kindness to one another. We’ll regroup as a team at the end of the day and tomorrow morning to talk more about what this means and what comes next. I am confident we are well poised for Crunchyroll’s role in serving anime fans around the world.”

Read Purini’s full memo below:

Team,

As anime fandom continues its incredible growth and Crunchyroll continues to deliver tremendous value to fans, we have taken a deep look at our organizational structure to ensure it can support that growth and our ambitions now and in the future.

As part of this analysis and subsequent changes, some of our colleagues will be departing the company, some will be expanding their scope, and some will be assigned new roles. These changes are effective today for those in the U.S., and the process in other countries will be managed according to local employment laws and timelines. We are sharing this information here, first, so all team members receive it at the same time, and we appreciate your patience during this sensitive process today.

I’d like to share the context behind these changes. As we look toward the next three to five years, we believe the right path forward is a new organizational model that supports regionally-empowered teams to lean into anime fandom even further.

At the same time, Engineering will benefit from centers of excellence that create more alignment to spark innovation and fuel transformation. These new locations will be based in the United States, India, and Mexico.

We are also re-evaluating how to make our 360 fan experience businesses stronger than ever. They continue to be a strength and differentiator in the industry, and some re-imagination in these areas is important as we move forward. Our commitment to the 360 fan experience remains resolute and unchanged.

This decision is the culmination of very thoughtful discussions and planning with leaders throughout the organization and is not a cost-cutting measure or driven by financial performance. There is a tremendous opportunity ahead of us and these changes are about proactively setting up for scale and success.

To those who are leaving, I sincerely want to thank you for your service and commitment to our fans and our brand. You’ve contributed meaningfully to our mission and culture, and we will support you in every way we can through this transition.

I know this is difficult, and appreciate the space you will give for grace, respect and kindness to one another. We’ll regroup as a team at the end of the day and tomorrow morning to talk more about what this means and what comes next. I am confident we are well poised for Crunchyroll’s role in serving anime fans around the world.

regards,

Rahul