Culture House

Culture House co-founders, from left, Raeshem Nijhon, Carri Twigg and Nicole Galovski. (Emily Winiker, Anthony Artis/ Courtesy of Culture House)

Culture House Co-Founders Want to Be Hollywood’s ‘Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Checkpoint’

by | September 8, 2022 @ 12:48 PM

Office With a View: The production company co-founders tell TheWrap about their inclusive approach to supporting creatives’ visions

When Raeshem Nijhon, Carri Twigg and Nicole Galovski co-founded the production company Culture House four years ago, they insisted that their business stand out in Hollywood as an inclusive network of creatives that advocates for “healthy competition” and a community-based approach to filmmaking.

Already, the trio’s efforts are bearing fruit. The company is producing the upcoming “Growing Up,” a Disney+ docuseries conceived by Brie Larson that profiles of 10 American adolescents, and “The Hair Tales,” an exploration of Black women’s hair featuring Oprah Winfrey and Tracee Ellis Ross that will stream on Hulu through the Onyx Collective.

Become a member to read more.

Natalie Oganesyan

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Streaming Bundles

Why Streaming Bundles Are All the Rage – and Which Ones Have the Edge | Charts
Matt Smith in HBO's "House of the Dragon" (HBO)

HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’ Holds on to Most In-Demand New Show Title for Week 2 | Chart
TIFF Toronto International Festival Market Preview

Toronto Film Festival Market Preview: Expect Bigger Sales for Smaller Movies
Obi wan kenobi

What Disney+’s ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Shows About the Role Prequels Play in Franchises | Charts
MRC co-CEOs Modi Wiczyk and Asif Satchu; Todd Boehly (Getty Images)

Inside the ‘Acrimonious’ Todd Boehly-MRC Breakup: HFPA Tension and a Billionaire’s Silent Treatment (Exclusive)    
Bosch: Legacy

Why Freevee Needs to Double Down on Original Content Beyond the ‘Bosch’ Franchise | Charts
nbc heart flatline 2

5 Reasons NBC’s 10 PM Hour Move Might Signal the Death of Scripted Dramas on Broadcast TV
Video Streaming Entertainment

Say Goodbye to the Dream of Endless Streaming Content | Analysis
Amazon Lord of the Rings Rings of Power

How Amazon Will Define Success for Its Billion-Dollar Bet on ‘Lord of the Rings’ Prequel | Charts
CBS Big Brother Ratings

‘Big Brother’ Scores Primetime Wednesday Ratings Win – but Wasn’t the Most-Watched Show
John Irwin, Founder of Irwin Entertainment

Emmy-Nominated Comedy Producer John Irwin Reveals the Art to Taping a Live Performance