Tommy Mottola, Lex Borrero Say Education Is Still a Large Part of Bringing Latin Culture Mainstream

by | July 14, 2022 @ 3:07 PM

Office With a View: The co-founders behind production studio NTERTAIN tell TheWrap they don’t take ”no“ for an answer

For Tommy Mottola and his producing partner, Lex Borrero, the word “no” doesn’t exist. The pair are on a tenacious mission to bring Latin stories to mainstream entertainment.

“We tell our team all the time that the word no doesn’t exist,” Borrero told TheWrap for this week’s Office With a View. “It’s really [a mindset of] create first, think without limits, then you figure out the money to make that happen. That gives you a certain freedom. That is very different than when you approach things just as a business, because then you’re always looking at dollar signs.”

Become a member to read more.

Katie Campione

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

thor-love-and-thunder-natalie-portman

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ to Hold Top Spot in 2nd Box Office Weekend, But Could Suffer Another Steep Drop for Marvel

The Next Real Estate Boom: It’s in the Metaverse
Jeremy Strong in "Succession" (HBO)

Why HBO Max’s Potential Return to Amazon Prime May Be a Bad Idea | Analysis

‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Reclaims Most In-Demand New Show Title With Season Finale | Chart
NBC America's Got Talent Ratings

NBC’s ‘America’s Got Talent’ Scores the Golden Buzzer for Tuesday Primetime Ratings

Why VFX Companies Want to Craft Your Hyper-Real Avatar for the Metaverse

Summer Has Been a Box Office Feast for Movie Exhibitors – But a Famine Is Coming

ABC’s ‘The Bachelorette’ Season Premiere Secures Monday’s Primetime Ratings Rose
Turning Red

‘Turning Red’ Is the Most In-Demand Animated Movie on Streaming | Charts
elon musk twitter

3 Possible Outcomes From Twitter Suing Elon Musk | Analysis
Metaverse Artwork 1

Why Film Producers Are So Excited About the Metaverse: ‘Everybody’s Dream Can Come True’