2026 Webbys Winners List: Google, iHeartMedia and PBS Win Companies of the Year

The Internet’s biggest night is having a pretty big morning, as the winners for the 30th Annual Webby Awards were announced early Tuesday.

Ahead of next month’s ceremony in New York hosted by “The Daily Show” correspondent Josh Johnson, the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences has revealed the winners for the 2026 Webbys — including categories across social media, entertainment, marketing and even AI.

On the celebrity front, Shonda Rhimes, Pete Davidson, Taraji P. Henson, Kylie Kelce and Druski are all set to receive Special Achievement honors at the May 11 event, as are Claude and James Gerde in the world of artificial intelligence.

“This 30th Anniversary class of Webby Winners is a reflection of the Internet at its best: vibrant, diverse, and continuously innovative,” Webby Media Group executive director Jesse Feister said in a statement. “From global superstars, viral online personalities, and culture-defining entertainment, to AI platforms like Google Gemini and Claude Code, these honorees are the voices setting the standard for digital excellence. We are proud to champion their creativity and celebrate the extraordinary ways they are shaping the future of the online world.”

Meanwhile, the awards show’s big three went to Google for Brand of the Year, iHeartMedia for Podcast Company of the Year and PBS for Media Company of the Year, having won the most of their respective categories. Check out select winners for the 2026 Webby Awards, below:

Air: Where All Creators are Heroes featuring The Rizzler won the Webby Award for Best Creative Use of AI & Technology, Creator Excellence (Creators)

won the Webby Award for Best Creative Use of AI & Technology, Creator Excellence (Creators) Apple Pay won the Webby Award for Shopping & Retail, Consumer Apps (Apps, Software & Immersive)

won the Webby Award for Shopping & Retail, Consumer Apps (Apps, Software & Immersive) Are You Okay? won the Webby Award and People’s Voice Award for Interview or Talk Show, Social Content Series (Social)

won the Webby Award and People’s Voice Award for Interview or Talk Show, Social Content Series (Social) Bye Bye Dongle – Logitech won the Webby Award and People’s Voice Award for B2B, Branded Content (Advertising, Media & PR)

won the Webby Award and People’s Voice Award for B2B, Branded Content (Advertising, Media & PR) Claude Code won the Webby Award and People’s Voice Award for Best Product or Service, AI Features & Innovation (AI)

won the Webby Award and People’s Voice Award for Best Product or Service, AI Features & Innovation (AI) Colin & Samir won the Webby Award for Best Duo or Group, Creator Excellence (Creators)

won the Webby Award for Best Duo or Group, Creator Excellence (Creators) Feel Good Foodie won the People’s Voice Award for Creator Launch or Drop, Creator Business (Creators)

won the People’s Voice Award for Creator Launch or Drop, Creator Business (Creators) Flow won the Webby Award and People’s Voice Award for Creative Tools, AI Experiences & Applications (AI)

won the Webby Award and People’s Voice Award for Creative Tools, AI Experiences & Applications (AI) FidoCure: Revolutionizing dog cancer treatment won the People’s Voice Award for Healthcare & Life Sciences, AI Experiences & Applications (AI)

won the People’s Voice Award for Healthcare & Life Sciences, AI Experiences & Applications (AI) Figma Slides: All hands on deck won the Webby Award for B2B, Branded Entertainment (Video & Film)

won the Webby Award for B2B, Branded Entertainment (Video & Film) GoFundMe Giving Funds won the People’s Voice Award for Responsible Innovation, Responsible Technology (Websites & Mobile Sites)

won the People’s Voice Award for Responsible Innovation, Responsible Technology (Websites & Mobile Sites) Google Gemini 3 won the Webby Award for Best AI Technical Achievement, AI Features & Innovation (AI)

won the Webby Award for Best AI Technical Achievement, AI Features & Innovation (AI) Good Hang with Amy Poehler won the Webby Award and People’s Voice Award for Best Host, Features (Podcasts)

won the Webby Award and People’s Voice Award for Best Host, Features (Podcasts) Heated Rivalry social won the Webby Award and People’s Voice Award for Best Social Campaign, Social Features (Social)

won the Webby Award and People’s Voice Award for Best Social Campaign, Social Features (Social) Justin Bieber Livestream on Twitch won the Webby Award for Creator Launch or Drop, Creator Business (Creators)

won the Webby Award for Creator Launch or Drop, Creator Business (Creators) KATSEYE and GAP’s “Better in Denim” won the Webby Award and People’s Voice Award for Fashion, Beauty & Lifestyle, Branded Entertainment (Video & Film)

won the Webby Award and People’s Voice Award for Fashion, Beauty & Lifestyle, Branded Entertainment (Video & Film) Kendrick Lamar & SZA – Luther won the Webby Award for Music Video, General Video & Film (Video & Film)

won the Webby Award for Music Video, General Video & Film (Video & Film) Lady Gaga Monster Press Conference – Spotify won the Webby Award and People’s Voice Award for Events & Livestreams, Social Campaigns (Social)

won the Webby Award and People’s Voice Award for Events & Livestreams, Social Campaigns (Social) LEGO® Party! won the Webby Award for Kids & Family, Games General (Games)

won the Webby Award for Kids & Family, Games General (Games) Lionel Messi Intercepts the Super Bowl – Apple won the Webby Award for Social Video, Individual (Advertising, Media & PR)

won the Webby Award for Social Video, Individual (Advertising, Media & PR) MasterClass On Call won the Webby Award for Best Real-Time Engagement, AI Features & Innovation (AI)

won the Webby Award for Best Real-Time Engagement, AI Features & Innovation (AI) More Than A Game – ACLU won the Webby Award and People’s Voice Award for Sports, General Video & Film (Video & Film)

won the Webby Award and People’s Voice Award for Sports, General Video & Film (Video & Film) MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark & Mysterious Stories won the People’s Voice Award for Newsletter or Written Stories, Creator Business (Creators)

won the People’s Voice Award for Newsletter or Written Stories, Creator Business (Creators) Mythical Kitchen won the Webby Award and People’s Voice Award for Food & Drink, General Social (Social)

won the Webby Award and People’s Voice Award for Food & Drink, General Social (Social) NASA’s Curious Universe: The Earth Series won the Webby Award and People’s Voice Award for Health, Science & Education, Limited-Series & Specials (Podcasts)

won the Webby Award and People’s Voice Award for Health, Science & Education, Limited-Series & Specials (Podcasts) NikeSKIMS Spring ’26 Campaign featuring Blackpink’s LISA won the Webby Award and People’s Voice Award for Launch or Drop, Advertising Campaigns (Advertising, Media & PR)

won the Webby Award and People’s Voice Award for Launch or Drop, Advertising Campaigns (Advertising, Media & PR) New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce won the People’s Voice Award for Sports, Shows (Podcasts)

won the People’s Voice Award for Sports, Shows (Podcasts) NOW YOU SEE ME: NOW YOU DON’T – MAKING MAGIC HAPPEN WITH ZACH KING won the Webby Award for Entertainment or Meme, General Creator (Creators)

won the Webby Award for Entertainment or Meme, General Creator (Creators) NPR Music Tiny Desk Concerts won the Webby Award and People’s Voice Award for Entertainment & Music, Series & Channels (Video & Film)

won the Webby Award and People’s Voice Award for Entertainment & Music, Series & Channels (Video & Film) PayPal Open: From Farmers Market to Global Markets won the Webby Award and People’s Voice Award for Best B2B Campaign, Media Campaigns (Advertising, Media & PR)

won the Webby Award and People’s Voice Award for Best B2B Campaign, Media Campaigns (Advertising, Media & PR) Sabrina Carpenter “Tears” won the People’s Voice Award for Music Video, General Video & Film (Video & Film)

won the People’s Voice Award for Music Video, General Video & Film (Video & Film) Samsung x Google Gemini Museum Tour won the Webby Award for Best Immersive Technology Innovation, Immersive Experiences (Apps, Software & Immersive)

won the Webby Award for Best Immersive Technology Innovation, Immersive Experiences (Apps, Software & Immersive) Severance S2 – Tune-In Campaign won the Webby Award and People’s Voice Award for Social Media Campaign, Advertising Campaigns (Advertising, Media & PR)

won the Webby Award and People’s Voice Award for Social Media Campaign, Advertising Campaigns (Advertising, Media & PR) Sinners Theatrical Social Campaign won the Webby Award for Best Overall Social Presence – Media/Entertainment, Social Features (Social)

won the Webby Award for Best Overall Social Presence – Media/Entertainment, Social Features (Social) Smirnoff x Troye Sivan: Go Off! won the Webby Award and People’s Voice Award for Digital Campaign, Advertising Campaigns (Advertising, Media & PR)

won the Webby Award and People’s Voice Award for Digital Campaign, Advertising Campaigns (Advertising, Media & PR) SNL50: The Anniversary Special won the Webby Award and People’s Voice Award for Events & Live, Limited-Series & Specials (Video & Film)

won the Webby Award and People’s Voice Award for Events & Live, Limited-Series & Specials (Video & Film) Steph Curry Shoots the Moon won the People’s Voice Award for Best Use of Earned Media, Media Campaigns (Advertising, Media & PR)

won the People’s Voice Award for Best Use of Earned Media, Media Campaigns (Advertising, Media & PR) Take a Moment with Elmo and Jonathan Bailey won the Webby Award and People’s Voice Award for Health & Wellness, Social Video Short Form (Social)

won the Webby Award and People’s Voice Award for Health & Wellness, Social Video Short Form (Social) Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim won the Webby Award for Interview or Talk Show – Entertainment & Culture, Shows (Podcasts)

won the Webby Award for Interview or Talk Show – Entertainment & Culture, Shows (Podcasts) The Beatles Anthology 2025 won the People’s Voice Award for Arts, Culture & Lifestyle, Social Campaigns (Social)

won the People’s Voice Award for Arts, Culture & Lifestyle, Social Campaigns (Social) The Daily Show won the Webby Award for Comedy, General Social (Social)

won the Webby Award for Comedy, General Social (Social) The @MeetCutesNYC Universe won the Webby Award for Cross-Platform Presence, Creator Business (Creators)

won the Webby Award for Cross-Platform Presence, Creator Business (Creators) The Don Lemon Show won the Webby Award and People’s Voice Award for Best Video Podcast Host, Features (Podcasts)

won the Webby Award and People’s Voice Award for Best Video Podcast Host, Features (Podcasts) The Intersection by MeidasTouch won the People’s Voice Award for Best New Podcast – News, Business & Society, Features (Podcasts)

won the People’s Voice Award for Best New Podcast – News, Business & Society, Features (Podcasts) The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon won the Webby Award and People’s Voice Award for Entertainment, General Social (Social)

won the Webby Award and People’s Voice Award for Entertainment, General Social (Social) The Way Meditation App won the People’s Voice Award for Best Visual Design – Function, App Excellence (Apps, Software & Immersive)

won the People’s Voice Award for Best Visual Design – Function, App Excellence (Apps, Software & Immersive) Timothée Chalamet for Cash App won the Webby Award for Short Form, Branded Entertainment (Video & Film)

won the Webby Award for Short Form, Branded Entertainment (Video & Film) Toast x Keith Lee “It’s the Little Things” won a Webby Award and People’s Voice Award for Creator/Influencer Partnership or Collaboration – Brand, Creator Business (Creators)

won a Webby Award and People’s Voice Award for Creator/Influencer Partnership or Collaboration – Brand, Creator Business (Creators) Touch: Beyond Vision – AI for Blind won the Webby Award for Belonging & Inclusion, AI Experiences & Applications (AI)

won the Webby Award for Belonging & Inclusion, AI Experiences & Applications (AI) Tracking Bad Bunny won the Webby Award for Best Community or Fan Engagement – Media/Entertainment, Social Features (Social)

won the Webby Award for Best Community or Fan Engagement – Media/Entertainment, Social Features (Social) Trixie Mattel won the People’s Voice Award for Entertainment or Meme, General Creator (Creators)

won the People’s Voice Award for Entertainment or Meme, General Creator (Creators) Try Guys Try Ghost Hunting won the Webby Award for Best Creator-to-Creator Collaboration, Creator Excellence (Creators)

won the Webby Award for Best Creator-to-Creator Collaboration, Creator Excellence (Creators) Waymo | Safety Hub won the Webby Award for Best Responsible AI Implementation, AI Features & Innovation (AI)

won the Webby Award for Best Responsible AI Implementation, AI Features & Innovation (AI) The White Lotus Official Podcast won the Webby Award for Television & Film, Individual Episode (Podcasts)

won the Webby Award for Television & Film, Individual Episode (Podcasts) Zarna Garg & Malala: Almost-Therapy Skit won the People’s Voice Award for Best Shortform Video, Creator Excellence (Creators)

won the People’s Voice Award for Best Shortform Video, Creator Excellence (Creators) Zohran for NYC (New York City Mayoral Primary) won the Webby Award and People’s Voice Award for Politics & Advocacy, Branded Content (Advertising, Media & PR)

Josh Johnson hosts the 2026 Webbys live on May 11.