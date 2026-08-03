Scott Eastwood Recalls His Infamous Fight With Shia LaBeouf on ‘Fury’ Set

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Scott Eastwood shared during an appearance on Monday’s episode of the “Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard” podcast his recounting of a fight between him and co-star Shia LaBeouf on the set of the 2014 WWII drama, “Fury,” calling it a “tense moment.”

“He’s a very method [actor],” Eastwood said of his “clearly tormented” former co-star, recalling how LaBeouf “pulled out one of his teeth” and “cut himself” during the making of director David Ayer’s tank epic. “I remember thinking, ‘Okay, this guy’s crazy. I’m just going to keep clear from this guy because I don’t really play this game.’ You go and do that, but there’s plenty of ways to do a performance in a movie and be professional also, right?”

Despite deciding early on to keep his interactions with LaBeouf to a minimum, Eastwood said things still came to a head between them on the “Fury” set.

“One day, he was having an episode, and thought that I shouldn’t be spitting tobacco on the tank, which was in the script,” Eastwood said. “Finally, I just said. ‘Enough’s enough.’ I said, ‘F—k you.’ I said, ‘Stop pulling your s–t. I’m going to whoop your ass.’ And then, you know, he got froggy and everyone broke it up.”

Eastwood further revealed that it was co-star Brad Pitt who ultimately broke up the “tense moment” between him and LaBeouf. Eastwood also previously spoke about his on-set dynamic with LaBeouf in a 2022 interview with Insider, where he explained why he did not vibe with his co-star’s behavior.

“I never think your process as an actor should ever hinder how people are treated on set,” Eastwood said in the interview. “It should always enhance the production, not take away and put people in a situation where it’s a s–tty work environment, or you’re rude, or people have to be in an uncomfortable situation.”

On Feb. 17 of this year, LaBeouf was arrested for punching other customers at a New Orleans bar during the city’s annual Mardi Gras celebration. He pleaded guilty to three counts of simple battery in June and received a six-month suspended sentence with two years’ probation. As part of the verdict, he was additionally ordered to attend rehab for alcohol abuse, sensitivity training and anger management classes.