Where to Watch the Artemis II Splashdown Live: What Time Does It Land?

The Artemis II is set to splashdown on Earth later today and you can tune in.

The Artemis II mission launched April 1. It is NASA’s first crewed flight beyond low-Earth orbit since the Apollo 17 mission in 1972. On April 7, NASA released the first photos taken of the far side of the moon, showcasing regions of Earth’s natural satellite that no human has seen before. Among the sights captured during the the Artemis II crew’s seven-hour lunar flyby of the moon’s far side was a rare in-space solar eclipse. The mission also set a record for the farthest distance humans have traveled from Earth.

The mission has reignited excitement and wonder about space travel, and the 10-day trip has captivated people back home. Everything from the four-person crew — Mission Specialist Christina Koch, Mission Specialist Jeremy Hansen, Commander Reid Wiseman and Pilot Victor Glover — struggling with the spacecraft’s toilet to their their morning music playlist has gone viral online.

Here’s where to tune in for the Artemis II splashdown.

What time does is the Artemis II splashdown?

The Artemis II splashdown is set to happen on Friday, April 10. The astronauts are scheduled to land in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego, Calif. at 5:07 p.m. PT/8:07 p.m. ET.

Where can you watch the Artemis II splashdown?

There are a couple places to tune in if you want to watch the splashdown. Netflix will be streaming the event as part of their NASA+ live programming. The event has been chronicled on the streamer previously and this final moment will be available to regular Netflix subscribers.

Other places to check out the splashdown for non-Netflix subscribers include the NASA app and the NASA YouTube channel. Prime Video and Peacock subscribers will also be able to stream the splashdown through their service.

What happens after the splashdown?

Following the splashdown into the Pacific Ocean, the astronauts will be retrieved by divers and taken to the USS John P. Murtha. There they will undergo some post-mission medical evaluations before returning to the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas.