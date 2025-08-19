Cynthia Erivo to Receive the Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s Kirk Douglas Award

Cynthia Erivo is one Oscar away from an EGOT. Until then, she can add another award under her belt: the Kirk Douglas Award For Excellence in Film.

Erivo will receive the 18th annual Kirk Douglas Award from the Santa Barbara International Film Festival during a Dec. 4 ceremony at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara. This function doubles as a fundraiser for year-long SBIFF educational programs.

The Kirk Douglas Award For Excellence in Film is a career achievement award bestowed upon individuals who dedicate their lives to both on- and off-camera cinematic contributions. Past recipients include Dame Judi Dench, Jane Fonda, Harrison Ford, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Martin Scorsese and Michelle Yeoh. Both Kirk Douglas and Michael Douglas have received the award, with Kirk being the inaugural recipient in 2006.

Kirk died at the age of 103 in Feb. 2020, making Erivo the fourth recipient since his passing.

“Cynthia Erivo is a singular talent whose depth, range, and fearless commitment to her craft embody the spirit of excellence my father championed throughout his life,” Michael said in a statement. “It’s entirely fitting that she receives the Kirk Douglas Award, which celebrates bold artistry and enduring impact in film.”

Erivo already has an illustrious career, picking up Emmy, Grammy and Tony wins in quick succession following her Broadway debut as Celie in “The Color Purple.” Erivo won a 2016 Tony for Best Leading Actress in a Musical for the role before picking up an Emmy for Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program and a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album in 2017. The following year, she made her big-screen debut, appearing in both Steve McQueen’s “Widows” and Drew Goddard’s “Bad Times at the El Royale” within the span of a few months in 2018.

The singer/actress may be on her way to securing the “O” in her EGOT. Erivo is already thrice-nominated at the Academy Awards. In 2019, she earned both Best Actress (for portraying Harriet Tubman) and Best Original Song (for “Stand Up”) nominations for the film “Harriet.” In 2024, she picked up another Best Actress nomination, this time for playing Elphaba Thropp (later known as the Wicked Witch of the West) in “Wicked.” She will reprise this role in 2025’s “Wicked: For Good.”

Erivo is currently up for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series at the 2025 Emmys. She appeared in the “Poker Face” Season 2 episode “The Game Is a Foot” as Kazinsky quintuplets Amber, Bebe, Cece, Delia and Felicity (who was estranged from the others). If she wins, it will be her first Primetime Emmy, adding to her previous Daytime Emmy award.

The 41st SBIFF will take run from Feb. 4 to Feb. 14, 2026. Erivo will receive her award at a ceremony on Dec. 4.