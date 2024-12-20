Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett Join Anne Hathaway in Colleen Hoover’s ‘Verity’ Adaptation

Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett are set to star in Colleen Hoover’s next book-to-movie adaptation, “Verity.”

The two stars will fill out Hoover’s twisted thriller for Amazon MGM Studios, alongside the previously announced Anne Hathaway. Michael Showalter is attached to direct the project, following his most recent page-to-screen adaption “The Idea of You” with Hathaway. Nick Antosca will write the script, based on Hoover’s novel.

The gothic, psychological thriller started as a self-published project from Hoover in 2018, a departure from her typical romance novels. Following Hoover’s viral successes, “Verity” was acquired by Grand Central Publishing in 2021. It has since spent months on the New York Times Best Sellers list, selling more than one million copies in 2023 alone.

Johnson will star as Lowen Ashleigh, a struggling writer who accepts the job of a lifetime. Jeremy Crawford (Josh Hartnett), husband of bestselling thriller author Verity Crawford (Anne Hathaway), has hired Lowen to ghost write the remaining books in her successful series now that his wife is unable to after a mysterious accident.

Once Lowen arrives at the couple’s estate, she realizes that Verity’s accident may not be the only secret hidden in the house. When she finds an unfinished manuscript that details incidents of the family’s history, the young ghost writer must discern whether the words are horrifically true or lurid works of fiction.

Hoover has proven herself at the box office. Her first film adaptation, “It Ends With Us,” grossed over $346 million worldwide earlier this year. The author has landed her third film adaptation “Reminders of Him” at Universal.

“Verity” will be produced with her production company Heartbones Entertainment as well as Showalter’s Semi-Formal Productions, Hathaway’s Somewhere Pictures, Eat the Cat productions and Shiny Penny. Dakota Johnson will also executive produce, along with Heartbones Entertainment’s Lauren Levine.

The film will fall under Semi-Formal Productions’ first-look film deal with the studio. “Verity” is set for a theatrical release, but no release date has been announced.