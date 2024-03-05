Dakota Johnson wasn’t surprised about the negative “Madame Web” reception.

The actress, who portrays Cassandra “Cassie” Web in the latest Spider-verse installment, also acknowledged that she probably won’t continue making similar films.

“It was a real learning experience, and of course it’s not nice to be a part of something that’s ripped to shreds, but I can’t say that I don’t understand,” she said in a profile for Bustle. “It was definitely an experience for me to make that movie. I had never done anything like it before. I probably will never do anything like it again because I don’t make sense in that world. And I know that now.”

The “Fifty Shades of Grey” star also hinted at the changes the superhero movie went through while in production (The actress had previously told TheWrap that the script itself went through “drastic” changes).

“Sometimes in this industry, you sign on to something and it’s one thing, and then as you’re making it, it becomes a completely different thing, and you’re like, ‘Wait, what?’” she said last month. “Unfortunately, I’m not surprised that this has gone down the way it has.”

In a different interview leading up to “Madame Web,” which was directed by S.J. Clarkson and also stars Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Adam Scott and Emma Roberts,” Johnson more broadly expressed another sentiment she reiterated to Bustle — that of the current marketplace in Hollywood and the creative choices executives seem to be stifling.

“It’s so hard to get movies made, and in these big movies that get made — and it’s even starting to happen with the little ones, which is what’s really freaking me out — decisions are being made by committees, and art does not do well when it’s made by committee,” she said. “Films are made by a filmmaker and a team of artists around them. You cannot make art based on numbers and algorithms. My feeling has been for a long time that audiences are extremely smart, and executives have started to believe that they’re not. Audiences will always be able to sniff out bulls–t. Even if films start to be made with AI, humans aren’t going to f–king want to see those.”

“Madame Web” is still available to see in theaters.