Dan Lin No Longer in Mix for DC Job at Warner Bros.

Dan Lin, the “Lego Movie” producer, is no longer in the mix to lead DC Films in a Kevin Feige capacity, TheWrap has learned.

While Lin was considered a candidate for the role, as TheWrap previously reported, a source explained that Lin was not considered “the” candidate and that others were in the mix. The search for whom will lead DC is still ongoing.

Lin and his Rideback banner still have other projects set up at Warner Bros., and Lin had made clear that he wanted the job, even expressing his interest on a podcast about stepping into the DC leadership role. But despite the reports, negotiations were ultimately not close and it was unlikely whether such a relationship could work out, multiple sources explained.

And while the search for a leader at DC continues, filmmakers within the current slate of DC films have reportedly been satisfied with Warner Bros. film chiefs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, the former of whom early in his career helped bring in the Blade and Iron Man properties to New Line and has a deep love for and knowledge of the superhero and comic book genre.

Warner Bros. had no comment. Reps for Lin did not respond to a request for comment.

Early last month, Zaslav said Warner Bros. Discovery was going to do a “reset” on the DC universe of films, enacting a 10-year plan that would be overseen by a single person the same way Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige oversees the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“It’s very similar to the structure that Alan Horn and Bob Iger put together very effectively with Kevin Feige at Disney. We think that we could build a long-term, much stronger, sustainable growth business out of DC and as part of that, we’re gonna focus on quality.”

Lin is a producer known for the Robert Downey Jr. “Sherlock Holmes” films to the “LEGO Movie” franchise to Disney’s “Aladdin,” as well as New Line’s “It.” Lin is also the founder and CEO of Rideback (formerly Lin Pictures), and is producing Disney’s upcoming “Haunted Mansion” movie directed by Justin Simien.

CNBC first reported the news.