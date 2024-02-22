Daniel Levy Joins Ryan Reynolds in Legendary’s ‘Animal Friends’

Daniel Levy will join the cast of Legendary’s “Animal Friends,” a hybridized live-action/animated feature starring Ryan Reynolds, Addison Rae, Jason Momoa, and Aubrey Plaza, TheWrap has learned. Peter Atencio, who made “Keanu” and “The Machine,” is directing from a script by Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider. Plot details are being kept under wraps but it is being described as an R-rated road trip adventure.

Legendary is producing alongside Reynolds’ Maximum Effort and producer Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios. Visual effects and animation will be provided by DNEG, who provided the animation for the Oscar-nominated animated feature “Nimona” and visual effects for upcoming features like “Dune: Part Two” and “Furiosa.” The idea for the film came from a meeting between Burrows, Mider and Maximum Effort’s Patrick Gooing.

Levy recently wrote, directed and starred in his own movie for Netflix, “Good Grief,” and will appear in the final season of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” as well as in Jerry Seinfeld’s upcoming Netflix film “Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story.”

Reynolds, of course, has John Krasinski’s family fantasy “IF” coming out in May, followed closely by the hugely anticipated third “Deadpool” film “Deadpool & Wolverine” in July. Both projects, like “Animal Friends,” see him starring and producing.