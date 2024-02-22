Daniel Levy Joins Ryan Reynolds in Legendary’s ‘Animal Friends’

The live-action/animated hybrid also stars Jason Momoa and Addison Rae

Dan Levy_ Credit to Jose Mandojana
Dan Levy

Daniel Levy will join the cast of Legendary’s “Animal Friends,” a hybridized live-action/animated feature starring Ryan Reynolds, Addison Rae, Jason Momoa, and Aubrey Plaza, TheWrap has learned. Peter Atencio, who made “Keanu” and “The Machine,” is directing from a script by Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider. Plot details are being kept under wraps but it is being described as an R-rated road trip adventure.

Legendary is producing alongside Reynolds’ Maximum Effort and producer Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios. Visual effects and animation will be provided by DNEG, who provided the animation for the Oscar-nominated animated feature “Nimona” and visual effects for upcoming features like “Dune: Part Two” and “Furiosa.” The idea for the film came from a meeting between Burrows, Mider and Maximum Effort’s Patrick Gooing.

"Deadpool 3" (Disney/Marvel Studios)
Read Next
First 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Trailer Drops During Super Bowl | Video

Levy recently wrote, directed and starred in his own movie for Netflix, “Good Grief,” and will appear in the final season of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” as well as in Jerry Seinfeld’s upcoming Netflix film “Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story.”

Reynolds, of course, has John Krasinski’s family fantasy “IF” coming out in May, followed closely by the hugely anticipated third “Deadpool” film “Deadpool & Wolverine” in July. Both projects, like “Animal Friends,” see him starring and producing.

ryan-reynolds maximum effort
Read Next
Netflix Nabs Ryan Reynolds Heist Comedy

Drew Taylor

Drew Taylor is a reporter at TheWrap. Before joining the organization in 2021, Drew was a freelance film journalist with a keen interest in animation and Disney history. Drew has been covering film, television and theme parks for 15 years. He has written for the New York Times, the New York Daily News, Time Out…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.