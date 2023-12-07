Danielle Brooks Honored With Palm Springs Spotlight Award

The “Color Purple” star will join Colman Domingo as a Spotlight selection

Danielle Brooks at The Wrap's Power Women Summit, Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills, California on Dec 5, 2023 (Katie Jones/Shutterstock for TheWrap)
Jason Clark

Danielle Brooks may famously sing “Hell No” in the musical adaptation of “The Color Purple” (out Dec. 25), but awards precursors for the standout actress are shouting a resounding “Hell Yes” to her performance as the steely Sofia in the film.

The Palm Springs International Film Festival will honor Brooks with the Spotlight Award, Actress, for her stirring work in the classic tearjerker on Jan. 4.

“In ‘The Color Purple,’ Danielle Brooks revisits her Tony-nominated portrayal of Sofia, a force to be reckoned with who challenges traditional female roles and stands for what she believes in,” festival chairman Nachhattar Singh Chandi said. “For her exceptional work and a scene-stealing performance, it is our honor to present the Spotlight Award, Actress to Danielle Brooks.”

Brooks starred in the Tony-winning 2015 Broadway revival of the play, opposote Cynthia Erivo and Jennifer Hudson, and is best known for her work in Netflix’s “Orange is the New Black,” and Max’s “Peacemaker.” She returned to Broadway in the Tony-nominated revival of “August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson” in 2022, where she received Drama Desk and Drama League nominations, and starred opposite Samuel L. Jackson and John David Washington.

Brooks, who is the latest digital cover subject for TheWrap, joins a distinguished list of films, actors and directors being honored in Palm Springs including Carey Mulligan (International Star Award, Actress), Cillian Murphy (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor), Colman Domingo (Spotlight Award, Actor), Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Breakthrough Performance Award), Emma Stone (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress), Greta Gerwig (Director of the Year), Jeffrey Wright (Career Achievement Award) and “Killers of the Flower Moon” (Vanguard Award).

The Film Awards will take place on Jan. 4, at the Palm Springs Convention Center, with the festival running through Jan. 15.

Jason Clark

Jason Clark

Jason joined TheWrap's Awards team in 2021, concentrating on celebrity profiles, below-the-line and crafts stories and occasional commentary on Awards-related matters.

