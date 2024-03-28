David Krumholtz was apparently having too much fun in his brief time filming 2013’s “This Is the End,” the blockbuster rapture comedy from writers Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and Jason Stone.

Now, he’s apologizing to Rihanna for being a “wildly drunk” scene partner.

The movie opens with a Hollywood hills blowout with everyone from Rogen’s roster of comic collaborators starring — Jay Baruchel, Jonah Hill, James Franco, Danny McBride and Craig Robinson among them. Plus, dozens of other famous faces give standout cameos for the party scene, including Mindy Kaling, Michael Cera, Paul Rudd, Emma Watson, Channing Tatum, Aziz Ansari, Kevin Hart — the list goes on.

All of the cameo appearances meet a bloody, horrific demise when the rapture interrupts their antics and a crater falling to the depths of Hell opens up right on their mansion’s front lawn. Unfortunately for Krumholtz, he was part of that latter group, as was Rihanna.

“I was incredibly drunk in one of the scenes in that movie, and I regret it. I no longer drink,” Krumholtz said in the closing minutes of his interview on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast on Thursday.

“They put me next to Rihanna, and I was wildly drunk,” he continued. “And she knew it, and I knew she knew it, and she was wonderful. And I was — I wasn’t mean to her, but I was just a drunk around her. This is my way of apologizing to Rihanna.”

It’s unclear what circumstances would have placed Krumholtz next to Rihanna in that opening 20-minute party scene, but they were definitely in the vicinity of one another while the pop star memorably slaps a wasted Cera and sings an impromptu “Take Your Panties Off” with Robinson.

Maron was the one to first mention the movie, chuckling while recalling Krumholtz’s ultimate death after Baruchel fails to save him from the fiery pit. “Very funny,” Maron said, paraphrasing his line: “My whole weight!”

Krumholtz’s Rihanna story then prompted the host to toast the actor’s sobriety today, saying, “Good! I am too, it’s been a long time.”

The rest of the wide-ranging interview featured Krumholtz, a journeyman actor of the greatest kind, sharing stories of contemplating life and depression with Alan Arkin and Marisa Tomei, George Clooney offering up the best Bill Murray story he’s ever heard and bearing witness to an on-set lunch between the Coen brothers and Terrence Malick.

He also teased one comedy project from “15, 16, maybe 20 years ago” that he had an awful time filming that wasn’t “really” funny. “But some people like it,” Krumholtz said. “I cannot say what it was ’cause it’ll hurt people. I’m trying not to do any harm today … I could do a lot of harm at any moment.”

At that, Maron couldn’t help but ask about the string of weeks earlier this year that Krumholtz’s behavior on social media drew unforeseen attention. His tweets — stemming from his since-deactivated X account — became temporarily renowned for revealing, inside-Hollywood stories about partying with Paris Hilton, auditioning for Kevin Smith, running a fondue restaurant-turned-drug front in Queens, New York, and more. They were stories, in his own words at the time, that “could end my career. But it’s enough already, don’t ya think?”

He later said in February that he quit social media because it “is a place where celebrities take a wild amount of abuse, simply for being there.”

So in terms of doing “harm,” Maron briefly poked at subject. “What happened — you kind of went nuts on Twitter for awhile, didn’t you?

“I did, that’s why I stopped,” Krumholtz replied.

“What drove that?”

“Craven attention?”

Fortunately, Thursday’s “WTF” has plenty of industry stories from Krumholtz’s 30-year career to keep us satiated, for now.