It’s been nearly a decade since Robin Williams’ untimely death, but his peers in the industry will never forget his lasting impact.

As she prepares for her first-ever Academy Awards, Best Supporting Actress nominee Da’Vine Joy Randolph looked back at costarring with the late comedian in 2014’s “The Angriest Man in Brooklyn.”

“He went out of his way to spend time with me, and that was my first movie or professional job I’d ever done,” Randolph told host Andy Cohen on Monday’s “Watch What Happens Live” after-show. “I didn’t ask for it, but he made it his business and he shared so many things with me, like dos and don’ts, reminded me always to have fun, do it for the people.”

She concluded, “It was surreal, I will never forget that experience.”

While it was Randolph’s first movie, “The Angriest Man in Brooklyn” ended up being Williams’ final film released during his lifetime before his death from suicide at age 63.

Ten years later, Randolph is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her work in “The Holdovers.” She will be up against Emily Blunt, Danielle Brooks, America Ferrera and Jodie Foster at the 96th Academy Awards.

“The Holdovers,” which also stars Paul Giamatti and Dominic Sessa, received five nominations in total, including Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Actor and Best Film Editing.

Despite earning her first nomination, the “Only Murders in the Building” actress still needs help obtaining enough tickets for her family to attend the March 10 ceremony.

“If anyone would like to contribute to giving me an additional ticket that you may not need … I need five tickets,” the actress added on “WWHL.”

Outside of the Oscars, Randolph has already won a slew of awards for “The Holdovers,” including a Critics Choice Award, a Golden Globe and a BAFTA, to name a few.

