A24's 'Death Stranding' Movie Enlists 'A Quiet Place: Day One' Director Michael Sarnoski

Kojima Productions is producing the film alongside A24

A24 and Kojima Productions have found their director for the “Death Stranding” movie. Michael Sarnoski has been tapped to write and direct the video game adaptation, A24 and Kojima announced on Monday. Sarnoski first burst onto the scene with his Nicolas Cage movie “Pig” and most recently directed Paramount’s horror prequel “A Quiet Place: Day One.”

The film will delve into the mysteries surrounding the “Death Stranding” – a catastrophic series of events that blurred the boundaries between the worlds of the living and the dead, bringing forth nightmarish creatures into a fragmented world on the brink of collapse. 

Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen (“Hereditary,” “Midsommar”) will produce under their Square Peg banner.

The “Death Stranding” film adaptation was first announced in 2023, when the critically acclaimed game from Hideo Kojima landed at A24. TheWrap exclusively reported earlier that year that A24 was expanding its strategy beyond arthouse films and into more commercial fare, and this IP certainly fits that bill.

The news of Sarnoski’s involvement follows hot on the heels of a number of Kojima Productions announcements at SXSW including that new game “Death Stranding 2: On the Beach” will be released in June.

