Hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs shared his classic “Victory” music video on social media on Friday as his many controversies continue to populate pop culture.

“Bad Boy for Life,” he captioned the Instagram post alongside a raised fist emoji. Diddy notably left the comments section turned on as well.

The 1998 video, which was said to be the most expensive ever made at the time at $2.7 million, was an homage to the 1987 Arnold Schwarzenegger action movie “The Running Man” and featured cameos from Danny DeVito and Dennis Hopper. Notorious B.I.G. and Busta Rhymes are featured on the song itself.

Set in 3002 AD, Diddy (then known as Puff Daddy) runs from militarized police while the phrases “Most Wanted” and “New World Order” flash at the bottom of the screen. After being cornered on a rooftop, he leaps off the roof instead of allowing himself to be arrested.

Last week, Diddy’s Los Angeles, Miami and New York properties were raided by the Department of Homeland Security amid his ongoing investigations. He has denied all allegations against him with a statement from his defense lawyer Aaron Dyer, who called the raid “a gross overuse of military-level force.”

The decision to post the music video comes a day after Diddy and his youngest son faced new allegations. The rapper was named in a lawsuit filed Thursday that accused Christian “King” Combs of sexually assaulting a woman on a luxury yacht on Dec. 28, 2022.

Since settling with former girlfriend R&B singer Casandra “Cassie” Ventura one day after she filed a lawsuit against him, Diddy has been hit with five sexual assault suits in which he’s been accused of rape, gang rape, sex trafficking and more.

Most recently, Diddy was photographed bicycling near his home in Miami on Thursday, according to E! News. His attorney said the rapper is cooperating with authorities and that he “will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”