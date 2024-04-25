Disney will be headed back to the Annecy International Animation Film Festival this year where they will “unveil a handpicked selection of new releases that promise to bring fresh, captivating adventures to all the family” (according to the official release).

This includes a screening of “Inside Out 2,” a sneak peek of “Moana 2,” a 30th anniversary screening of “The Lion King” and a celebration of 40 years of Disney Television Animation, which includes “The Proud Family,” “Phineas and Ferb,” “Hamster & Gretel” and more.

On the Walt Disney Animation Studios side of things, the “Moana 2” presentation will feature the film’s director Dave Derrick Jr. and co-director Jason Hand. The movie takes place three years after the original for an adventure that reunites Moana and Maui. “After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced,” according to the official synopsis.

The 30th anniversary screening of “The Lion King” will feature an introduction by newly minted Disney Legend Mark Henn, who was the supervising animator for young Simba. There will also be a special screening of the film at the local hospital “to give children and hospital staff the chance to experience ‘moments that matter to those who need it most.’”

For Pixar, there will be a preview screening of “Inside Out 2,” which will be attended by director Kelsey Mann and producer Mark Nielsen.

On June 11, Disney Branded Television will present “40 Years of Disney Television Animation: Past, Present and Future” and will look at the program’s launch in 1984 through today (and beyond!). The panel will feature Meredith Roberts, executive vice president of Disney Television Animation; Rob LaDuca, executive producer of “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse” and the upcoming “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse 2.0” (working title); Stevie Wermers-Skelton, supervising director on “Monsters at Work;” Kevin Deters, executive producer of “Monsters at Work;” Bruce W. Smith, creator and executive producer of “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder;” Ralph Farquhar, executive producer of “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder;” Dan Povenmire, co-creator and executive producer of “Phineas and Ferb” and “Hamster & Gretel;” and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh, co-creator and executive producer of “Phineas and Ferb.”

Additionally, there will be a second panel called “Storytelling Through Music.” Moderated by Jay Stutler, senior vice president of Music, Disney Television Animation, this panel will feature a discussion on how music sparks happiness and joy in kids and family content. It will feature Lynne Southerland, executive producer of “Disney Jr.’s Ariel;” Kay Hanley, executive producer and songwriter for “Kindergarten: The Musical;” Aliki Theofilopoulos, executive producer of “ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series;” Nic Small, creator, executive producer and songwriter for “Kiff;” and Chris Houghton, creator and executive producer of “Big City Greens.”

The following day, the creators of “The Doomies,” an original spooky comedy produced in France, will give attendees a sneak peek thanks to a Work in Progress session.

It all culminates with an open-air screening of “Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation” on June 14.

While Disney has been a part of the festival since its inception, 20th Television Animation will make its Annecy debut this year with a panel titled “Bob’s Burgers: In Conversation With Creative Team Behind the Emmy-Winning Series” on June 14. Attendees include creator and executive producer Loren Bouchard alongside director Bernard Derriman, executive producer Janelle Momary-Neely and supervising director Simon Chong. “Panelists will draw, take questions and discuss how the show has evolved into one of the premiere adult animation series currently on air,” per the release.

The Annecy International Animation Film Festival runs June 9 through June 15.