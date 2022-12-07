Disney CEO Bob Iger and Mickey Mouse at the New York Stock Exchange in 2017

Disney CEO Bob Iger and Mickey Mouse at the New York Stock Exchange in 2017 (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Disney Stock Bump From CEO Bob Iger’s Return Has Already Evaporated

by | December 7, 2022 @ 2:38 PM

Walt Disney closed Wednesday at $92.15 per share — just 35¢ more than the price on Bob Chapek’s last day

Bob Iger’s Wall Street honeymoon as the re-established CEO of the Walt Disney Co. appears to be over — less than three weeks after he reclaimed the title from his chosen successor, Bob Chapek, who lasted less than three years on the job.

Disney stock, which initially spiked as much as 10% on the day after Iger’s reappointment and climbed as high as $99.43 in the days after, closed Wednesday at $92.15 — just 35 cents more than the $91.80 closing price on Nov. 18, Chapek’s final work day as chief executive.

