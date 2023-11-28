Not only have prominent brands distanced themselves from advertising on Elon Musk-owned X, but many flagship accounts have ceased posting on the social media platform altogether.

Since Musk engaged in antisemitic content on his own platform and a Media Matters report was released showing prominent advertisers’ content next to harmful rhetoric on the site, companies have turned their back on X.

Flagship accounts belonging to Disney, Paramount, Lionsgate, Sony, and Warner Bros. Discovery have not posted to the platform in around 10 days, a move first reported by CNN’s Reliable Sources. While Disney’s main X account reposted a few positive reactions to their latest film “Wish” on Nov. 22, it has not posted natively since Nov. 16, and accounts belonging to Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar — which used to regularly post — have gone dark.

The posting blackout even extends to the high-profile accounts run by the companies mentioned above. The companies did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

These accounts were previously posting numerous times per day to the platform, but have now moved over the Meta’s X competitor, Threads.

Threads launched in July and already has nearly 100 million monthly active users, according to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Last week, the current White House administration including President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and their respective spouses, all launched accounts on Threads, with Biden cheekily posting a promotional video for his new Threads account on X. The move came after the Biden administration condemned Musk’s antisemitic remarks on X.

Meanwhile, the X owner has been pictured visiting Israel and touring the destruction in the aftermath of Oct. 7 with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

On Monday, Netanyahu posted a picture on X of him and Musk viewing some of the destruction in Kibbutz Kfar Aza after the Oct. 7 attack. Netanyahu wrote that this was intended to “show him up close the crimes against humanity committed by Hamas.”

Additionally, Netanyahu and Musk then held an “extended meeting” on the security of artificial intelligence. “Senior security establishment officials in the fields of artificial intelligence and cyber participated in the meeting,” the post said.