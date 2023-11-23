Disney’s “Wish” is in theaters everywhere. And as the final salvo in Disney’s year-long celebration of its 100th anniversary (its “kiss goodnight” if you will), “Wish” serves as both a love letter to Disney’s catalog of animated classics, (It is also a bold step forward, in terms of animation and storytelling, as it incorporates 2D traditions alongside 3D worlds and characters.)

And we thought we’d get in on the celebration too, with a trivia game devoted to 100 years of Disney Animation. Watch it above.

TheWrap spoke to “Wish” directors Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn, co-writer and executive producer Jennifer Lee, and producers Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster-Jones and Peter Del Vecho, and quizzed them on 100 years of Disney Animation … in 100 seconds. The results were predictably off-the-wall. And it should be noted that Buck is a longtime Disney animator and his first feature for Disney as a director was 1999’s “Tarzan.” He crushed it.

In “Wish,” a plucky young woman named Asha (Ariana DeBose) aims to work for her country’s seemingly benevolent sorcerer king Magnifico (Chris Pine), until she finds out how corrupt he is. In this kingdom, at age 18, you give up your biggest wish to the king, who promises to one day grant it. Although that is all a ruse. And his tactics are much more sinister. Thankfully, the wishing star itself comes out down to help Asha expose the king and make sure her fellow townsfolk (including her aged grandfather, approaching his 100th birthday) get their wishes granted.

As you can imagine, the movie is full of Easter eggs (Asha’s best friends are proxies for the Seven Dwarfs from “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” – and this is just the beginning), fun characters (including a talking goat voiced by Alan Tudyk) and killer songs by Julia Michaels and Benjamin Rice.

“Wish” is now playing exclusively in theaters.