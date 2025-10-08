A Different Dolly Parton Sister Downplays Seriousness of Health Issues, Reassures Public Singer Will Speak When She’s Ready

Another of Dolly Parton’s sisters offered a health update for the country music icon on Wednesday, more or less tempering concerns caused by their other sister’s call for prayers the day prior.

“To those with genuine concern for my big sister Dolly’s well being, she posted a video last week to share with her fans that she has had kidney stones and is getting treatment,” Stella Parton shared on X. “My sister Freida is always concerned when one of her siblings isn’t feeling well so she ask for prayers on Dolly’s behalf. It’s my job as a sister to both of them to love and respect their privacy as I expect them to do for me.”

“To those of you who make it your job to attack me for not being your personal information center, you need to go check their pages! Most fans are genuinely concerned but some of you are way out of line with disregard for my feelings concerning their wellbeing,” she concluded her message. “My big sister will share with her fans when she so chooses in the meantime don’t come at me with questions or insults.”

Stella’s early morning update came after Freida Parton asked her Facebook followers to pray for Dolly after she was forced to postpone her Las Vegas residency due to initially undisclosed “health challenges.”

“Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly. Many of you know she hasn’t been feeling her best lately. I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been lead to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me,” Freida wrote on Tuesday. “She’s strong, she’s loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she’s going to be just fine. Godspeed, my sissy Dolly. We all love you!”

“I want to clear something up. I didn’t mean to scare anyone or make it sound so serious when asking for prayers for Dolly,” she later followed up. “She’s been a little under the weather, and I simply asked for prayers because I believe so strongly in the power of prayer. It was nothing more than a little sister asking for prayers for her big sister. Thank you all for lifting her up. Your love truly makes a difference.”

Dolly was slated to play six shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in December, though this stint has now been pushed back to September 2026.

“I want the fans and public to hear directly from me that, unfortunately, I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas concerts,” the music legend shared on Sept. 28. “As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures.”

“As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon! In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see. You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you,” Dolly continued. “While I’ll still be able to work on all my projects from here in Nashville, I just need a little time to get show ready, as they say. And don’t worry about me quittin’ the business because God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet. But, I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you. I love you and thank you for understanding.”