‘Drag Race Mexico: Latina Royale,’ ‘Philippines’ Season 4 Get Greenlight at WOW Presents Plus

She’s not called the Supermodel of the World for nothing. In fact, RuPaul’s global takeover is set to continue with “Drag Race Mexico: Latina Royale,” World of Wonder announced on Thursday.

Plus, fresh off the success of “Slaysian Royale,” WOW Presents Plus has also given the greenlight to “Drag Race Philippines” Season 4.

“World of Wonder is proud to continue spotlighting the many cultures which shape global drag, and celebrate Latin artistry with ‘Drag Race Mexico: Latina Royale,’” WOW co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato said in a statement.

“Philippines” S4 and “Latina Royale” are both set to air in 2026, but WOW will also air a new highlights special called “Drag Race Mexico Rewind” in December in order to reacquaint viewers with the series’ first two seasons before welcoming the international contestants back.

This season’s “Slaysian Royale” built upon the franchise’s past “Global All Stars” and “vs. The World” formats by bringing Drag Queens of Asian heritage from across the globe together to compete — with Brigiding winning this week. The show even debuted as WOW Presents Plus’ most-watched global premiere ever.

Meanwhile, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 18, “All Stars” Season 11 and both series’ “Untucked” aftershows are set to air on MTV in 2026.