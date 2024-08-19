Michelle Visage Praises ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars’ Cast: ‘These Kids Came to Play’ | Video

The international takeover of “Drag Race” is impossible to ignore.

After earning 10 Emmy nominations for Season 16 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and its sister show “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked,” the franchise brought its collective number of nominations to 85 since first airing in 2009.

In its greatest worldwide reach yet, “RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars” premiered Friday, bringing global glamazons from 12 different countries together to compete for the world title.

Tom Campbell, an executive producer since the show’s first season, told TheWrap that even he learned new things about the “Drag Race” fandom in producing the new global franchise.

“I felt I knew everything about ‘Drag Race.’ I could tell you every lip sync, who won, who didn’t win,” Campbell shared. “But now because of the international franchises, I think there are 16 or 17, it’s hard to keep up.”

The masterminds behind the highly acclaimed U.S. franchise teamed up to produce the show and give “Global All Stars” the royal treatment. Campbell noted that several of the queens had never worked with or even met RuPaul prior to shooting.

Before the release of “Global All Stars,” the reality competition show had 16 international franchises, allowing audiences across the globe to experience drag performances from their native countries.

When asked about bringing a dozen different drag cultures into one room, resident judge Michelle Visage exclaimed, “Oh my god, it was so fun!”

“It’s my most favorite thing when I travel to go to local bars to see how drag is done in that part of the world, so to have them all competing on such a super high, super powerful platform is so much fun,” she told TheWrap. “And these kids came to play.”

Alyssa Edwards, the Texas queen who broke out on “Drag Race” Season 5 and returned for “All Stars” Season 2, will be representing the United States in the international competition. Known for her sassy tongue pops and Southern charm, Edwards has proven herself as a legend in the “RPDR” community. Campbell told TheWrap that the decision to choose the “Goat” contestant to represent the U.S. was an easy one.

“I would cast Alyssa Edwards for everything, so it’s nice to have Alyssa back,” he said. “What a journey she has had, what an experience. I mean, it’s a whole new Alyssa.”

“Hopefully the third time’s the charm,” Edwards hinted to TheWrap about her performance on the new season — and she was already a winner in the premiere episode. Check out the full featurette, above.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars” premiered exclusively on Paramount+ Friday, Aug. 16 with two all-new episodes. Viewers can watch Edwards and the other eleven queens represent their countries as they compete for the grand prize of $200,000 and a spot in the International Pavilion at the Drag Race Hall of Fame Fridays on Paramount+.