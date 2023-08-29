Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg to Go Face-to-Face Next Month in AI Meeting With Chuck Schumer

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg will go face-to-face next month, but not in a mixed martial-arts ring — instead, they will meet with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who is hosting his first “AI Insight Forum” on Capitol Hill.

Axios reported that the rival tech titans will join Google’s Sundar Pichai, OpenAI’s Sam Altman, Nvidia’s Jensen Huang and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates at the first in a series of gatherings aimed at teaching lawmakers about the rapidly developing artificial intelligence technology and helping them understand what regulations might be needed.

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are expected to participate in the these meetings, which are intended to be more dynamic than typical Congressional hearings. The inaugural one is expected to last about three hours, and will focus on the implications of AI, Axios said.

Musk and Zuckerberg have been trading barbs for months. The two executives had been purportedly training for an MMA-style “cage match,” though a few weeks ago the Meta CEO charged that the “X” owner “isn’t serious” about the fight and said it was “time to move on.” That led Musk to threaten to show up at Zuckerberg’s home for the fight.

Afer Meta’s Threads launched in July amid Musk ongoing effort to revamp the platform formerly called Twitter, which he bought in October, the SpaceX and Tesla CEO also threatened to sue over “intellectual theft.”

Altman, chief of OpenAI, the parent of ChatGPT, appealed to Congress in May to regulate the new technology, warning that AI “can cause “significant harm to the world.

Schumer in June proposed what he called “SAFE Innovation for AI,” a framework for regulators to address security and accountability which encouraging innovation.

Also expected to appear at the AI forum are Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, along with outside civil society groups and unions, Axios said.

In addition to Schumer, the forums will be led by Sens. Martin Heinrich (D- New Mexico), Todd Young (R-Indiana) and Mike Rounds (R-South Dakota), Axios said.