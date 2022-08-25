Good news for all “Suspicious Minds,” Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” biopic officially has a HBO Max streaming date.

The Austin Butler-led film will be streaming on HBO Max next Friday, Sept. 2, 70 days after the film’s opening in theaters on June 24. While the biopic might not follow fact over fiction to a T, “Elvis” offers a good deal of escapism as audiences relive the days when The King frequently clubs in Mississippi and on Beale Street alongside B.B. King, Sister Rosetta Tharpe and Arthur “Big Boy” Crudup.

The question of when “Elvis” would hit HBO Max became a major question in recent weeks, as Warner Bros. Discovery shifted its strategy when it comes to streaming dates for new releases. While this year’s “The Batman” and “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” were streaming on HBO Max exactly 45 days after they hit theaters, starting with “Elvis” Warner Bros. films are first going to PVOD before streaming.

“Elvis” documents The King’s tumultuous rise to fame and subsequent fall, beginning in his early days when he was inspired by Black church gospel music to his ongoing fights with manager Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks) regarding the trajectory of his career.

The film also portrays the relationship and marriage of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, which began as a budding romance when they first in Germany in 1959, when Elvis was in the army.

Recently, Priscilla Presley revealed that watching the scenes between Elvis and manager Colonel Parker in the biopic were the hardest to watch and “brought back a lot of memories.”

“He didn’t take Elvis where he wanted to be, and that was hard because I lived it,” she said in an interview with the “Today” show in August. “So living that, with him, and watching the movie, it brought back a lot of memories.”

The biopic also marks Luhrmann’s return to moviemaking, almost a decade after his last feature film, “The Great Gatsby,” was released in 2013.

Butler stars as The King, alongside Hanks, who plays his manager Colonel Tom Parker. Olivia DeJonge joins the cast as Priscilla Presley, with Dacre Montgomery playing Steve Binder and Luke Bracey playing Jerry Schilling. Additional cast includes Kodi Smit-McPhee, Alton Mason and David Wenham.