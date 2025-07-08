‘The View’ Host Sunny Hostin Doesn’t Think Conflicting Epstein List Report Will Erode Trust: ‘That Ship’s Sailed’

Following conflicting reports from the Trump administration, the FBI and the Department of Justice regarding Jeffrey Epstein’s purported client list, “The View” host Sunny Hostin doesn’t expect the incident to erode voters’ trust. But that’s only because “that ship’s sailed.”

On Monday, ABC News revealed that, according to a memo they reviewed from the Department of Justice and the FBI, the organizations found no evidence of the long-rumored list. But, back in February, Trump’s Attorney General Pam Bondi publicly said the list was “sitting on my desk right now to review,” as part of “a directive by President Trump.”

Then, in June, Trump’s former confidant Elon Musk claimed on social media that the president himself was on said list, and that’s why it had not been made public.

So, on Tuesday’s episode of “The View,” the first question of the day was simple: is the sudden change of tune about the list “eroding their trust in the government?” For Hostin, the answer was no.

“I think that trust is gone already, quite frankly,” she explained. “I think that ship has sailed.”

Hostin noted that she thinks it’s terrible that Trump and his officials can’t be trusted, but also argued that they have been proving that for months, pointing specifically to the moment FBI director Kash Patel immediately clammed up when he learned of Musk’s accusation about Trump’s presence on the list.

Meanwhile, host Alyssa Farah Griffin was a bit amused at how the Trump administration is now facing accusations of a cover-up.

“It makes me think of the quote from Batman, where it’s like, you either die the hero or, in this case, live long enough to see yourself become the Deep State,” she joked. “Because now the people who called us all Deep State are being accused of it themselves.”

