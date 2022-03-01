(Warning: This post contains spoilers for “All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name” the Season 2 finale of “Euphoria.”)

Javon Walton was just as upset as the rest of us when he found out that his “Euphoria” character Ashtray was going to be killed.

The kid drug dealer seemingly met his demise during Sunday night’s Season 2 finale, after a shootout with the FBI. After Ashtray and his on-screen brother Fezco (Angus Cloud) realize that their former supplier has been working with authorities, Ash stabs him in the neck. It’s too little too late, though, as a tactical team is about to raid the house anyways.

Instead of surrender, like Fez asks him to, Ash barricades himself in the bathroom with several loaded guns. After an intense exchange of gunfire, we’re led to believe that Ash is killed by one of the officers. While his death isn’t explicitly depicted, we do see the laser sight of a gun zero in on Ash’s forehead before the camera cuts to Fez as a gunshot rings out.

“So really, I was kind of in shock, because I didn’t even get to see the season finale before everybody else,” Walton told TheWrap on Tuesday while reflecting on his character’s final moments. “So everything that everybody else was seeing, I was seeing in real time. And I was like, ‘Oh, I don’t, I don’t even remember doing that part or this part.’ So, you know, it was a lot of shock.”

In the nearly 10 minutes that the dramatic scene plays out over the course of the episode, Walton doesn’t have a single line. Still, he expresses a palpable range of emotions, ending with panic as he realizes his death is imminent. “You can see the story Ashtray is telling just by looking at his eyes, you can see so much is going on without him really having to talk because he’s not a character that really needs to talk so much,” Walton said.

According to Walton, the decision for Ashtray to die was a last-minute change. Initially, the plan was for Fez (who became quite the fan favorite this season) to be killed instead. When he heard about the swap, Walton said he was “shocked.”

“A lot of people love Ashtray. He’s a really lovable character. And when they made [that change], I was pretty sad because I knew that was probably going to be the end of Ashtray’s rodeo,” he said.

While it’s not exactly the ending he wanted for his character, the 15-year-old maintains that it was exactly what Ashtray would have done to keep those he loves safe.

“I think that was definitely in line with his character. He’s ready to die for Fez at any time,” Walton said. “And that’s what people love so much about Ashtray is that he’s a ride or die, and he would do anything for Fez and to protect his house. And that kid did not want to go to foster care. So he would much rather risk it all than have to be without Fez.”

Of course, Walton wasn’t the only one sad to see Ashtray go. Following the finale, social media erupted as fans lamented the character’s death. And naturally, Walton has been keeping an eye on everyone’s thoughts.

“Everybody has posted videos of them being like, ‘Oh my God, I’ve been crying for hours,’ “ he laughed. “It’s really crazy seeing everybody’s reaction to how Ash goes out. It’s great though, like seeing all of that.”

Though he doesn’t know anything about whether or not his character is actually dead, Walton (and everyone else) is still holding out hope that Ashtray might make a return to “Euphoria” next season.

“I really hope Ashtray makes it to the next season,” he said, adding: “I’ve gotten so attached to that character.” It makes sense, considering the role was his first television gig, which he started when he was 11 years old.

“I mean, it’s definitely been an experience,” he said. “Before acting, I was on the ‘Steve Harvey Show’ for boxing. And really, I didn’t even think acting was something that would be part of my journey. So to see where acting has taken me has really just, I’ve been just along for the ride. I’ve loved absolutely every moment of it. And I’ve got to develop so much as an actor from season one of ‘Euphoria’ to season two.”

So, if Ashtray happens to still be alive, Walton has some ideas in mind for where he’d like to see him end up.

“My hope for him is that he isn’t just going on a rampage on absolutely everybody anymore, that he learns, you know, just to calm down,” Walton explained. “The same old Ashtray but you know, to really just settle down and know that drugs isn’t the best way to go. Try to extend his life but also still be the protective and loyal person he really is.”