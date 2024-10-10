Eva Longoria, Cris Abrego’s Hyphenate Media Group Invests in Gloria Calderón Kellett’s GloNation Studios

Television Academy chair Cris Abrego and Eva Longoria’s Hyphenate Media Group has made a strategic investment in Gloria Calderón Kellett’s production label GloNation Studios.

The investment will give Kellett access to infrastructure and resources as she develops, packages and produces content for buyers across the industry. Financial terms were not disclosed Thursday.

“Gloria has been one of my dearest friends for more that 20 years, and I have always believed in and supported her voice and vision. Being in a position now to invest in her business and to provide the capital and infrastructure to supercharge her growth and impact is incredibly meaningful to me,” Longoria said in a statement. “She is a generational talent and I am just thrilled to be on this journey with her as a partner.”

“Gloria’s storytelling has a combination of heart, humor and universality that is unmatched, so naturally, we have had a partnership with her in our sights since we first launched Hyphenate,” Abrego added. “Our intention is to help her scale GloNation as an independent content company that delivers premium content in every genre, in every format and for all audiences. She has already been working closely with our team, who runs point for her business, while she focuses on servicing multiple active projects and developing her content slate.”

The announcement marks the first entrepreneur who will join Abrego and Longoria since their media venture launched in October 2023 with a strategic investment from his employer Banijay Entertainment.

Kellett is an award-winning writer, producer, director and actress, whose Amazon Original series “With Love” ran for two seasons on Prime Video. She also served as an executive producer, co-creator, co-showrunner, director and actress on the sitcom “One Day at a Time,” produced “The Horror of Dolores Roach” with Blumhouse Television and Spotify, and wrote “One of the Good Ones,” a heartfelt family showdown comedy play for the Pasadena Playhouse.

“I am thrilled about this deal with Cris, Eva and Hyphenate Media Group. Throughout my career, I’ve been in a number of overall deals with great companies, but they never quite met my ambition,” she said in a statement. “I don’t just want GloNation to make content for one buyer, I want to create and produce content for all buyers both independently and with partners. The infrastructure offered by Hyphenate will help accelerate GloNation’s growth like never before.”

Kellett joins Hyphenate with several original series set up with studios and distributers across the marketplace and a significant slate of original content. Recently, GloNation and production company Uncontained Media secured the exclusive rights to develop television and film content for the Celia Cruz Estate — a deal that Hyphenate Media Group helped to identify and broker.

Hyphenate’s first scripted series, “Land of Women”, premiered in June on Apple TV+. The studio is currently in production on the unscripted series “Eva Longoria: Searching for Spain” for CNN and a 10-part sports documentary series for FX and Disney+ Latin America.