Eva Mendes Celebrates Husband Ryan Gosling’s Oscar Nomination: ‘Beyond Proud to Be This Ken’s Barbie’

Eva Mendes gave her real-life Ken all his flowers on Instagram in celebration of his Oscar nomination for his role in “Barbie” while calling out the previous backlash over his casting.

“So proud of my man. So much hate when he took on this role. So many people trying to shame him for doing it,” Mendes wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday. While cheering her bae on she also pointed out the initial criticism Gosling received for being cast in the role.

“Despite all the #Notmyken ridicule and articles written about him, he created this completely original, hilarious,heartbreaking, now iconic character and took it all the way to Oscars,” Mendes continued in the post. “So beyond proud to be this Ken’s Barbie.”

Gosling’s Oscar selection was among eight nominations “Barbie” received on Tuesday, which included Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Achievement in Production Design and Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures. Gosling was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role, and his costar America Ferrera was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role.

While the film was recognized by the Academy, many felt director Greta Gerwig and the film’s star Margot Robbie were snubbed. In a statement, Gosling addressed the controversy.

“There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film,” Gosling said in his Tuesday statement.

He continued: “No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.”