2021-2022 TV Season: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

It’s almost time to say goodbye to 2020 and hello to what is hopefully a much better new year.

With the arrival of 2021 will come the premieres of many new and returning broadcast TV shows that normally would have been part of networks’ fall slates if it weren’t for the pandemic. We’ll also start to see more announcements about which series will be renewed, canceled and ordered for the 2021-2022 broadcast season.

But with production delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, broadcasters are faced with some unprecedented problems while making these annual decisions over the coming months.

Below is every scripted show that ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox and The CW have renewed or canceled so far for the 2021-2022 broadcast TV season, along with those still awaiting their fates.

NBC

Renewed Series: “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago Med,” “Chicago P.D.” (entire “Chicago” franchise renewed for two more seasons each), “Law & Order: SVU” (renewed through Season 24), “New Amsterdam” (renewed through Season 5), “This Is Us,” “Transplant”

Canceled/Ending Series: “Connecting,” “Superstore”

Series Awaiting Decisions: “The Blacklist,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Good Girls,” “Manifest,” “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet: “Debris,” “The Kenan Show,” “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” “Mr. Mayor,” “Young Rock”

Newly Ordered Series: N/A

ABC

Renewed Series: N/A

Canceled/Ending Series: “Stumptown,” “United We Fall”

Series Awaiting Decisions: “A Million Little Things,” “American Housewife,” “Big Sky,” “black-ish,” “The Conners,” “For Life,” “The Goldbergs,” “The Good Doctor,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “mixed-ish,” “The Rookie,” “Station 19”

Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet: “Call Your Mother,”

Newly Ordered Series: “Home Economics,” “Rebel,” “Women of the Movement”

Fox

Renewed Series: “Bob’s Burgers,” “Family Guy,” “The Great North,” “The Moodys”

Canceled/Ending Series: “Filthy Rich,” “Last Man Standing,” “Next”

Series Awaiting Decisions: “9-1-1,” “9-1-1: Lone Star,” “Bless the Harts,” “Duncanville,” “Prodigal Son,” “The Resident,” “The Simpsons”

Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet: “Call Me Kat,” “Housebroken”

Newly Ordered Series: “Fantasy Island”

CBS

Renewed Series: N/A

Canceled/Ending Series: N/A

Series Awaiting Decisions: “All Rise,” “B Positive,” “Blood & Treasure,” “Blue Bloods,” “Bob Hearts Abishola,” “Bull,” “Evil,” “FBI,” “FBI: Most Wanted,” “MacGyver,” “Magnum P.I.,” “Mom,” “NCIS,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “NCIS: New Orleans,” “The Neighborhood,” “SEAL Team,” “S.W.A.T.,” “The Unicorn,” “Young Sheldon”

Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet: “Clarice,” “The Equalizer”

Newly Ordered Series: N/A

The CW

Renewed Series: N/A

Canceled/Ending Series: “Black Lightning,” “Supergirl”

Series Awaiting Decisions: “All American,” “Batwoman,” “Bulletproof,” “Burden of Truth,” “Charmed,” “Coroner,” “Dead Pixels,” “Devils,” “Dynasty,” “The Flash,” “In the Dark,” “Legacies,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “Nancy Drew,” “The Outpost,” “Pandora,” “Riverdale,” “Roswell, New Mexico,” “DC’s Stargirl,” “Trickster,” “Two Sentence Horror Stories”

Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet: “Kung Fu,” “Republic of Sarah,” “Superman & Lois,” “Walker”

Newly Ordered Series: N/A