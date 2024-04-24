ID is moving forward with another explosive docuseries about the ’90s and 2000s with “Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter.”

The four-part docuseries will explore three women’s accusations of sexual assault against Nick Carter, as well as the late Aaron Carter’s struggles with his mental health and substance abuse. It will also delve into the rift that formed between the two brothers once Aaron supported his brother’s accusers.

“Nick looks like a perfect pretty Ken doll. But I know how evil he can be,” Nick’s ex-girlfriend Kaya Jones says in the trailer. Watch it above.

The series will premiere on ID and Max across two nights beginning on May 27 at 9/8c p.m.

Nick was first accused of sexual assault in 2017 by singer and actress Melissa Schuman, a former member of the girl group Dream. The alleged incident occurred in 2003 when he was 22, she was 18 and the Backstreet Boys were at the height of their fame. Following Schuman coming forward, two more accusers, Ashley Repp and Shay Ruth, spoke out with similar accusations. The docuseries will dive into these allegations, as well as Aaron’s decision to support the women while he was struggling addiction.

The docuseries features exclusive interviews with Schuman, Repp and Ruth, who will share their sides of this story and discuss the negative response they’ve faced since publicly coming forward. “Fallen Idols” will also feature interviews from the Carter family, close family friends, Nick’s ex-girlfriend Jones and Aaron’s former fiancée Melanie Martin.

The series is produced for Investigation Discovery by Ish Entertainment.

“Fallen Idols” will come roughly two months after ID’s “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.” The five-part series zoomed in on Dan Schneider’s time as a producer and showrunner at Nickelodeon. The series has been widely praised and became a hit, sparking debates and breakdowns across X and TikTok.

Variety was the first to report this story.