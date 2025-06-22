7 Best Family-Friendly Comedies Streaming on Prime Video Right Now

School’s out and summer is officially upon us, which means you might be looking for something to watch for family movie night a bit more often now. It’s good you’ve found your way here.

Each month, movies are added and removed across all streaming platforms, making it hard to keep track of what you can watch and where. So, we’re going to help you out a bit — specifically when it comes to Prime Video. There are plenty of family-friendly films to choose from on the streamer, and of course, we trust you to find something you like.

But, if need some specific recommendations, you can find seven of our favorite family-friendly comedies that are currently streaming on Prime below.

Michelle Monaghan, Adam Sandler and Josh Gad in “Pixels” (Columbia Pictures)

Pixels (2015)

If enjoy the movie “Free Guy,” odds are pretty good you’ll enjoy “Pixels,” which came several years earlier. Starring Michelle Monaghan, Adam Sandler, Josh Gad, Peter Dinklage and more, the film brings video game characters into the real world — sort of.

In reality, Earth is facing an attack by aliens who, having misunderstood a message received decades earlier, think they’ve been challenged to play real versions of classic 80s arcade games. There’s a giant Pac-Man, Donkey Kong; all your favorites are there.

Frankie Muniz and Hilary Duff during The World Premiere of MGM’s “Agent Cody Banks” – Arrivals / Party at Mann’s Village Theatre in Westwood, California, United States. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

Agent Cody Banks (2003)

This one is definitely more action than comedy, but it does bring laughs just in its premise: a teenage boy gets drafted into the CIA and has to figure out how to be a proper spy. Starring Hilary Duff and Frankie Muniz, this movie is a fun throwback to the early 2000s, and also features Ian McShane and Arnold Vosloo as the villains. Trust us, this makes for an entertaining evening.

Paramount Pictures

IF (2024)

“IF” might hit you square in the emotions at a few points, but it’ll also bring the laughs. Released just last year and starring Ryan Reynolds — plus an insanely stacked voice cast — the movie imagines what it would be like if imaginary friends were brought to life. This movie skews a little younger, but it’s a delightful family story.

Disney

Seventeen Again (2000)

Yes, we’ve recommended this film before, and we always will. It’s an under-appreciated gem, starring all three of the Mowry siblings. The concept is simple: how would grandparents act if they were suddenly turned back into their 17-year-old selves? The answer: get into trouble almost immediately. “Seventeen Again” is just a fun time, and wasn’t easy to stream for a long time, so you should definitely take advantage.

Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg and Linda Cardelini in “Daddy’s Home” (Paramount)

Daddy’s Home (2015)

“Daddy’s Home” is rated PG-13, so be aware that it does lean more toward older kid viewers. The comedy stars Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg, and immediately pits them against each other. Ferrell plays the new stepdad to Wahlberg’s kids, and neither of them handles it all that well (despite genuine efforts by Ferrell’s character). Don’t worry, they become buddies in the end, and it even has a sequel, should you enjoy it!

Chloe Coleman and Dave Bautista in ‘My Spy’

My Spy (2020)

Dave Bautista may be best known as Drax the Destroyer in the MCU now, but he definitely uses his comedy chops in “My Spy.” In it, he plays a CIA operative who gets caught and subsequently blackmailed by a 9-year-old to teach her how to become a spy (and how to fit in with the kids at her school). It’s a cute team-up, and it even got a sequel.

“Super Mario Bros.” (Universal)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023)

You’ll inevitably have Bowser’s “Peaches” song in your head for a while after watching this, but there are worse earworms to have. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is not only family-friendly, but also well-executed. Once you watch it, you could head straight into a family game night too.