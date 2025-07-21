‘Fantastic Four’ Stars Were Kicked Out of First Class Seats for Talking Too Much: ‘They Spread Us Out’ | Video

Marvel’s First Family got kicked out of their seats in first class.

Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby interviewed with BBC 1 Radio to promote “The Fantastic Four: First Steps.” During the interview, the pair played “Kids Ask Difficult Questions,” where a series of children leave audio messages interviewing the show’s guests.

One child, eight-year-old Arthur, called in to ask the stars of the MCU’s newest project if they’ve ever been told off before. Arthur made sure to note that he’d never been told off before, of course, because he’s “a very good boy.”

The same could not be said for Pascal and Kirby.

“Oh yeah, we were told off on a flight recently,” Kirby laughed. “The four of us.”

“That wasn’t very fair, though,” Pascal added. “We really weren’t doing anything.”

“No, I didn’t think so,” Kirby agreed. “We protested back. We were talking too much, apparently.”

“We were speaking softly!” Pascal said.

You can watch the full exchange below.

Play video

The pair shared that flew first class from London to Mexico City recently with “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” co-stars Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. The long flight, Pascal and Kirby noted, took place during the day and had no Wi-Fi, leaving options like sleeping or scrolling off the table. Kirby said the four of them were “going a bit mad.”

While Kirby said the quartet was merely “discussing something,” it wasn’t long until they were asked to separate. Pascal, who portrays Mister Fantastic in the upcoming film, still seemed bent out of shape over the whole ordeal.

“At a certain point, we sort of huddled together, and we were whispering in the dark, and we got kicked out,” Pascal said. “We got kicked out of first class! For talking!”

“We did, we got kicked,” Kirby added. “They just spread us out because we were talking too much, and apparently it was ‘disturbing the other passengers.’ We were like, ‘But we’re having a nice time!’”

“The other passengers that, there was only one other passenger, who had literally been snoring like a dinosaur for seven hours straight,” Pascal chimed in.

“I said, ‘I’m sorry, are we louder than that man right there? Because I don’t think so,’” Kirby said. “We couldn’t believe it. Anyway, it recommenced about an hour later.”

Pascal joked that he’d also been told off on set a number of times for laughing too much — a side of his personality that continues to appear on various press tours for his busy 2025. Kirby added that the father figure of the “Fantastic Four” family isn’t above scolding others himself, however, in the right circumstances.

“Oh, he’s been known to get a little bit snippy,” she said. “He’s like the best-natured man in the whole world, but then there’s a side if he hasn’t eaten, he’s really tired, he doesn’t know his lines or whatever it is in combination.”

“That’s like every minute of the day,” Pascal laughed.

“The Fantastic Four: First Steps” hits theaters July 25.