Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four’ Trailer Teaser Previews the ‘First Steps’

A “fantastic new era” begins this week, as Marvel will release its first trailer for “The Fantastic Four: First Steps.” The launch will happen on Tuesday morning.

The announcement came with just the briefest footage on Monday, via Marvel’s social media accounts, captioned, “The Future Foundation invites you to take your first steps into a fantastic new era.”

In it, neighborhood kids rush to the window of an electronics store, happily giggling in excitement. As they arrive, we see multiple screens: one telling everyone to “Prepare 4 Launch” — get it? You get it — and another showing footage of what looks like Ebon Moss-Bachrach’s Ben Grimm (soon to become The Thing) preparing for a journey to space with his team.

The Future Foundation invites you to take your first steps into a fantastic new era.



Launch coverage begins at 7AM ET | 4️⃣AM PT: https://t.co/Wkr1OLbP1q pic.twitter.com/aHM7K6wt0H — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 3, 2025

That team, of course, includes Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman and Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch.

“The Fantastic Four: First Steps” is set for release on July 25, 2025, also starring Julia Garner as the Silver Surver, Ralph Ineson as world-eating villain Galactus and John Malkovich and Paul Walter Hauser in mystery roles.

According to the official synopsis: “Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios’ ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ introduces Marvel’s First Family as they face their most daunting challenge yet.”

“Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer. And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.”

The film debuted a sizzle reel for fans at San Diego Comic-Con last year, which you can check out here.