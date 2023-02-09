‘Fast X’ Will Bring the Franchise ‘Back to Earth’ and Features ‘Tremendous Casualties,’ Director Louis Leterrier Says

“Fast X” will return from space under director Louis Leterrier, who has taken the reins from Justin Lin after Lin departed the project, citing creative differences.

“There’s war brewing,” Leterrier told Empire for a first look at the final installment in the franchise. “It’s coming to an end, and it is a race to the finish. There will be some tremendous casualties.”

Diesel’s character Dom Toretto returns behind the wheel of his Dodge Charger, and Charlize Theron’s villain Cypher still presents a threat. Jason Mamoa will bring a new villain Dante to the screen. “Fast X” will race into theaters later this year following the 2021 release of “F9: The Fast Saga.”

The director also hinted that the final film will be divisive in the fandom. Side-switching is not new to the franchise.

“People are going to need to take sides,” Leterrier said. “Alliances will need to be made. Good guys will become bad guys, bad guys will become good guys.”

Leterrier joined the film after production began, but his plans to ground the series extend beyond bringing it back to earth. The director of “The Transporter” and “The Incredible Hulk,” has emphasized a more liberal mixture of real-world stunts and computer enhancements.

“I’m more practical than other directors, and I brought it back to earth,” he said. “We went for real stunts, which we’re enhancing with visual effects. We shot in LA, London, Rio, Portugal.”

“We blew up Hummers flying around Rome. There’ll be some iconic imagery in this one. You will see: as long as Dom Toretto is behind the wheel of a car, there’s nothing he cannot do.”

Newcomers to the “end of the road” include Brie Larson and Daniela Melchior alongside returners like Helen Mirren’s Queenie and Scott Eastwood’s Little Nobody.