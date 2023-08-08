‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Star Alexa Davalos Won’t Return for Season 5

“FBI: Most Wanted” series regular Alexa Davalos will not return for the fifth season of the CBS drama series, TheWrap has confirmed.

Davalos, who played special agent Kristin Gaines in the drama from Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, will exit the show in a surprising turn of events following the show’s Season 4 finale, which did not hint at possible exit for her character.

Joining the show in its third installment, Davalos’ Kristin Gaines was introduced as a former officer for the Office of Naval Intelligence as well as FBI Special Agent on the agency’s Fugitive Task Force, replacing team member Kenny Crosby after series regular Kellan Lutz exited the procedural.

During Season 3, Davalos’ Gaines joined the team alongside Jess LaCroix, played by Julian McMahon. After McMahon exited the show during Season 3, Dylan McDermott took on the role of force leader Remy Scott.

It’s unclear how the series will explain Davalos’ departure from the series. The show is one of a number of broadcast shows on an indefinite hiatus due to the historic Hollywood double strike.

Prior to her tenure on the CBS drama, Davalos was known for the lead role in Amazon Studios’ “The Man in the High Castle” along with roles in films like “Clash of the Titans,” “The Mist” and “Defiance.”

“FBI: Most Wanted” is now streaming on Paramount+.

Deadline first reported the news of Davalos’ exit.

