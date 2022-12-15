female-cinematographers

Ari Wegner, Mandy Walker, Polly Morgan (Photo illustration by TheWrap; Netflix; Warner Bros.; IMDb)

How Female Cinematographers Defy Hollywood’s ‘Abysmal’ Odds for Success: ‘Never Let It Deter Me’

by | December 15, 2022 @ 6:15 AM

”Filmmaking is not a male skill… we can all be storytellers,“ cinematographer Polly Morgan tells TheWrap

Mandy Walker decided to become a cinematographer when she was 14 years old. She’d already been doing a lot of still photography — her father built her a dark room in their backyard in Melbourne, Australia, where she processed her black and white pictures — but then as she entered her teen years, she found herself drawn to the bigger canvas of motion pictures.

So, when the director of photography for “Elvis” and Disney’s 2020 live-action “Mulan” was 18, she set out to find a job in the movie business, only to discover there weren’t a whole lot of women working behind the camera as cinematographers or their assistants. “I thought, ‘There’s no way that there’s not any women in this job,’” Walker told The Wrap. “Why? I never understood it.”

Become a member to read more.

Brenda Gazzar

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Santa Clauses Tim Allen

Disney+ Renews ‘The Santa Clauses’ – as Demand Drops 12% for the Tim Allen Show | Chart
The Holiday Sitter

Hallmark and Netflix Are the Top Destinations for Holiday Movies, According to New Survey | Charts
avatar-2-the-way-of-water

‘Avatar 2’ Probably Won’t Match the Original’s Box Office Record – But There’s a Way (of Water)
female-directors-sony-disney-paramount

Hollywood’s Woman Problem: Disney, Paramount Have No Wide-Release Films With a Female Director This Year – While Sony Had 6
Netflix for sale

How the Feds May Have Just Handed Netflix Over to Comcast | PRO Insight
amc-networks-streaming-walking-dead

Has the Shrinking AMC Networks Become the Walking Dead of the Streaming Wars? | Analysis
Netflix 1899

Netflix’s ‘1899’ Is Reigniting Demand for German Series – 2 Years After ‘Dark’ Ended | Charts
Avatar The Way Of Water Fantastic Beasts The Secrets of Dumbledore

‘Avatar’ Could Become the Next Multibillion-Dollar Franchise – or the Next ‘Fantastic Beasts’
PWS Changemakers Collage Feature Image

Changemakers: 22 Women Who Saved Entertainment and Media in 2022
oogle loses chatgpt race

Why Google Ceded the Race to Debuting a Superior Chatbot | PRO Insight
tanya-giles-office-with-a-view

Paramount+ Chief Programming Officer Says Theatrical Windows Have Benefited the Streaming Service