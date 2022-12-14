female-directors-sony-disney-paramount

Illustration by TheWrap

Hollywood’s Woman Problem: Disney and Paramount Released Zero Films With a Female Director This Year – While Sony Had 6

by | December 14, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

Sony led all major studios with six wide-release movies directed by women — two thirds of the industry-wide total

Amid a turbulent year for the film industry with dwindling theatrical releases and shuffling release slates, only nine wide release films from major studios had a female director in 2022 — and six of them came from just one studio.

In TheWrap’s annual survey of theatrical releases with at least one female director, Sony Pictures led its Hollywood peers with six of its 13 theatrical wide releases featuring female directors. On the flip side, Disney, Paramount and Lionsgate had entirely male-only wide release slates.

Become a member to read more.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Streamers Overcome Subscriber Churn With Long-Running Series and Sequels, Says Lionsgate’s TV Group Vice Chairman (Video)
Netflix for sale

How the Feds May Have Just Handed Netflix Over to Comcast | PRO Insight
amc-networks-streaming-walking-dead

Has the Shrinking AMC Networks Become the Walking Dead of the Streaming Wars? | Analysis
Netflix 1899

Netflix’s ‘1899’ Is Reigniting Demand for German Series – 2 Years After ‘Dark’ Ended | Charts
Michael Angarano and Ophelia Lovibond in "Minx"

HBO Max Cancels Comedy Series ‘Minx’ Despite Season 2 Renewal
RuPaul's Drag Race

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Jumps From VH1 to MTV as Brand Expands to Brazil, Germany and Mexico
Avatar The Way Of Water Fantastic Beasts The Secrets of Dumbledore

‘Avatar’ Could Become the Next Multibillion-Dollar Franchise – or the Next ‘Fantastic Beasts’
oogle loses chatgpt race

Why Google Ceded the Race to Debuting a Superior Chatbot | PRO Insight

‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Trailer Sets Viewership Records for Paramount With 494 Million Global Views
tanya-giles-office-with-a-view

Paramount+ Chief Programming Officer Says Theatrical Windows Have Benefited the Streaming Service
disney+ ad tier

How Disney+’s Ad Tier Can Pull the Company Out of a Fiscal Slump | Analysis