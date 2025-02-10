Will Cain Boosts Fox News Afternoon Ratings by 68% From 2024 | Exclusive

Fox News has seen a significant ratings boost since “Fox & Friends” weekend co-host Will Cain took over the 4 p.m. hour, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

“The Will Cain Show” has averaged 2.86 million total viewers since its Jan. 21 launch, according to Nielsen viewing figures through Thursday, Feb. 6, making significant gains over ratings from last year, when “Your World with Neil Cavuto” was airing in the timeslot.

To date, total viewership for “The Will Cain Show” is up a whopping 96% when compared to the 4 p.m. hour during the same time period last year — which averaged 1.46 million viewers — and saw a 68% boost when compared to the average viewership for 2024, which logged nearly 1.7 million viewers.

In the key cable demo among adults 25-54, “The Will Cain Show” is averaging 336,000 — up 109% from the 161,000 demo viewers tuning in at the same period last year, and up 70% from 2024’s full year average viewership of 198,000.

After “Your World with Neil Cavuto” averaged 100,000 viewers in the 18-49 demo during the same period last year and 130,000 viewers during the full year of 2024, “The Will Cain Show” boosted demo viewership by 137% and 82%, respectively, as it averaged 237,000 viewers ages 18-49.

Fox News announced Cain would be taking over the 4 p.m. timeslot in January, less than a month after Cavuto departed Fox News after 28 years at the network. Cavuto bid farewell to viewers of “Your World with Neil Cavuto” in late December, and the show was hosted by a rotating slate of anchors in the following weeks before Cain took over on Jan. 21.

“It has been an honor to wake up with America these past four years and I am thrilled to apply my background in news, law, entertainment and business to help our viewers better understand the headlines through thought-provoking content and analysis every weekday afternoon,” Cain said in a statement at the time of his program’s announcement.