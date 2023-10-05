‘Freud’s Last Session’ Starring Anthony Hopkins and Matthew Goode Set Up for Possible Oscar Run

Sony Pictures Classics will release the film nationwide in what is traditionally a strategic awards window

Freuds-Last-Session
Sony Pictures Classics

Sony Pictures Classics will release “Freud’s Last Session” in New York and Los Angeles theaters on Dec. 22, 2023, followed by an expansion nationwide in January.

The late-in-the-year limited release date with a nationwide release at the first of the new year points to a studio potentially feeling good about a movie’s Oscar chances.

And given the star wattage, subject matter and the fact that it is based on a play, could “Freud’s Last Session” be a secret Academy Awards powerhouse?

Taylor Swift attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards
Read Next
Taylor Swift Concert Film Presales Cross $100 Million Worldwide

The movie stars Anthony Hopkins and Matthew Goode and is directed by Matt Brown, with a screenplay courtesy of Mark St. Germain, based on a play of the same name (also written by St. Germain).

The official plot synopsis reads: “On the eve of the Second World War, two of the greatest minds of the twentieth century, Sigmund Freud (Hopkins) and C.S. Lewis (Goode), converge for their own personal battle over the existence of God.” The movie “interweaves the lives of Freud and Lewis, past, present, and through fantasy, bursting from the confines of Freud’s study on a dynamic journey.”

Hopkins recently starred in “The Son,” which was another prestige drama released by Sony Pictures Classics that is based on a stage play, and “The Father,” another play adaptation from Sony Pictures Classics that won Hopkins another Academy Award. (His first Oscar was for “The Silence of the Lambs.”)

Chris Rock
Read Next
Chris Rock to Direct Martin Luther King Biopic for Universal

Drew Taylor

Drew Taylor is a reporter at TheWrap. Before joining the organization in 2021, Drew was a freelance film journalist with a keen interest in animation and Disney history. Drew has been covering film, television and theme parks for 15 years. He has written for the New York Times, the New York Daily News, Time Out…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.