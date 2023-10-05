Sony Pictures Classics will release “Freud’s Last Session” in New York and Los Angeles theaters on Dec. 22, 2023, followed by an expansion nationwide in January.

The late-in-the-year limited release date with a nationwide release at the first of the new year points to a studio potentially feeling good about a movie’s Oscar chances.

And given the star wattage, subject matter and the fact that it is based on a play, could “Freud’s Last Session” be a secret Academy Awards powerhouse?

The movie stars Anthony Hopkins and Matthew Goode and is directed by Matt Brown, with a screenplay courtesy of Mark St. Germain, based on a play of the same name (also written by St. Germain).

The official plot synopsis reads: “On the eve of the Second World War, two of the greatest minds of the twentieth century, Sigmund Freud (Hopkins) and C.S. Lewis (Goode), converge for their own personal battle over the existence of God.” The movie “interweaves the lives of Freud and Lewis, past, present, and through fantasy, bursting from the confines of Freud’s study on a dynamic journey.”

Hopkins recently starred in “The Son,” which was another prestige drama released by Sony Pictures Classics that is based on a stage play, and “The Father,” another play adaptation from Sony Pictures Classics that won Hopkins another Academy Award. (His first Oscar was for “The Silence of the Lambs.”)