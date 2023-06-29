Sci-Fi Horror Series ‘From’ Renewed for Season 3 at MGM+

“From” will be returning to MGM+ for a third season in 2024, the linear channel and streamer announced Thursday.

MGM+ renewed the sci-fi series, which centers on a monstrous town that traps its visitors, for a 10-episode third season, just days after “From” aired its season 2 finale.

After debuting its second season on April 23, “From” currently stands as the network’s second-most viewed series, behind only “Godfather of Harlem,” which was co-created by Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein and stars Forest Whitaker.

Created by John Griffin, the third installment of “From” will follow up on the season 2 finale cliffhanger, as “escape will become a tantalizing and very real possibility as the true nature of the town comes into focus, and the townspeople go on offense against the myriad horrors surrounding them,” per the official logline.

Starring Harold Perrineau (“Lost”), “From” rounds out its cast with Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, Hannah Cheramy, Simon Webster, Ricky He, Chloe Van Landschoot, Corteon Moore, Pegah Ghafoori, David Alpay, Elizabeth Saunders, Elizabeth Moy, Avery Konrad and Scott McCord. Season 2 additions to the cast include Nathan D. Simmons (“Diggstown”), Kaelen Ohm (“Hit & Run”), Angela Moore (“A Series of Unfortunate Events”), A.J. Simmons (“Reacher”) and Deborah Grover (“My Next Door Nightmare”).

“The first two seasons of ‘From’ captivated critics and terrified and engaged fans, who have formed a thriving online community that is trying to put the pieces together week by week as the secrets of the nightmarish town — and possibly beyond — are slowly revealed,” MGM+ head Michael Wright said in a statement. “We can’t wait for fans to see the surprises ahead in Season Three, which promises more scares and mysteries, but also more answers.”

Hailing from MGM+ Studios and Amazon’s Pan-English scripted TV, EPs for the series include Griffin, showrunner Jeff Pinkner, director Jack Bender, AGBO’s Anthony and Joe Russo and Mike Larocca, Lindsay Dunn and Midnight Radio’s Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec and Scott Rosenberg. Adrienne Erickson serves as co-executive producer for Midnight Radio.

“We’re so grateful for the support of our fans and ‘From’ily this season,” Bender said in a statement. We have a lot more story to tell … and shocking, weird roads to take you on, with plenty of answers along the way.”