‘Frozen 4’ Is Already in the Works, Bob Iger Says

The “Frozen” franchise is growing twofold, as Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed on Thursday that “Frozen 4” is already in the works in addition to the already announced “Frozen 3.”

“‘Frozen 3’ is in the works, and there might be a ‘Frozen 4’ in the works too,” Iger told “Good Morning America.” “But I don’t have much to say about those films right now. Jen Lee, who created the original ‘Frozen’ and ‘Frozen 2,’ is hard at work with her team at Disney animation on not one but actually two stories.”

Earlier this year in February, Iger confirmed that a third “Frozen” movie was in the works along with “Toy Story 5 “and “Zootopia 2.” With that move, the Disney head proved Kristen Bell’s prediction there would be more of Elsa and Anna in the future to be true.

Little is known about the upcoming third film. Bell, Idina Menzel and Josh Gad have all confirmed that they will be returning.

“They don’t show you a script. They don’t show you anything,” Menzel said in an interview with Billboard first published in October. “All I know is, yeah we are gonna make one, and that’s it. So, I’m like cool I will be able to pay my bills.”

Frozen
Iger broke the news of a fourth movie while promoting another significant expansion in the world of Arendelle: Hong Kong Disneyland’s recently opened attraction, World of Frozen. The land is set after the events of the first movie but before the second one during a moment when Queen Elsa has decreed a Summer Snow Day for her kingdom. The section of the park includes the Shoot the Chute log ride Frozen Ever After as well as Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs, a Hong Kong exclusive attraction. The section of the park also includes “Frozen”-themed restaurants and shops.

“Frozen” first premiered in 2013 and has become one of Disney’s most beloved and profitable properties. With this new announcement, the property has multiple sequels, several video games, a docuseries and a live show among many other expansions.

Bob Iger
