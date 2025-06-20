‘Frozen: The Hit Broadway Musical’ Is Now Streaming, Here’s How to Watch It at Home

Samantha Barks and Laura Dawkes star as Elsa and Anna in the West End production of the musical, now streaming on Disney+

JD Knapp
Elsa (voiced by Idina Menzel) in "Frozen II"
Disney Animation

For the first time in forever, it’s now possible to watch the live stage version of “Frozen” from the comfort of your own home.

That’s because “Frozen: The Hit Broadway Musical” is now streaming on Disney+.

Samantha Barks and Laura Dawkes star as Elsa and Anna, respectively, in the taped West End production of the musical. Craig Gallivan, Jammy Kasongo, Oliver Ormson and Richard Frame also star.

The musical is, of course, based on Disney’s hit 2013 animated film, “Frozen.” Oscar winners Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez returned to write the music and lyrics for the theatrical adaptation, which ran from 2018 to 2020 on Broadway. The West End version then ran from 2021 to 2024.

Friday’s debut echoes Disney’s previous move of streaming a live stage recording of “Hamilton” in 2020. That movie went on to win an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded).

Elsewhere, “Frozen 3” is currently in production and is scheduled to premiere on Nov. 24, 2027.

“Frozen: The Hit Broadway Musical” is now streaming on Disney+ in the U.S.

