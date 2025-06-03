Fubo and DAZN Strike Multi-Year Sports TV Network Partnership

Fubo and DAZN have struck a multi-year deal that will see the sports streamers distribute their owned-and-operated linear channels, which include exclusive sports rights, on each other’s platforms in the U.S.

Under the agreement, Fubo will be home to DAZN’s exclusive boxing and MMA events through the launch of a DAZN1 linear channel launching Tuesday. Fubo subscribers can purchase DAZN1 as a stand-alone or as an add-on to the company’s virtual MVPD product. Fubo will also offer its customers DAZN’s live Pay-Per-View events.

Meanwhile, DAZN will offer Fubo Sports, the company’s free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel featuring 400 live sporting events annually, as well as sports documentaries and movies.

The move is part of the first phase of an “integrated partnership,” which the companies said would include additional collaborations in the future.

“Fubo and DAZN’s partnership delivers more premium sports to fans, wherever they choose to watch,” Fubo co-founder and CEO David Gandler said in a statement. “Adding DAZN’s unmatched fight content enhances our sports entertainment lineup while offering customers greater flexibility. We’re also excited to expand our FAST channel, Fubo Sports, through DAZN and explore further opportunities with Shay and his team.”

“Our deal with Fubo enables DAZN to increase access to top-tier sports content for fans in the U.S. and Canada, as we continue to provide the ultimate sports entertainment experience,” DAZN Group CEO Shay Segev added. “Fubo’s viewers can now watch the world’s leading fight talent compete in unmissable events as part of a new DAZN premium fight package. Meanwhile, the launch of Fubo Sports on the DAZN platform will be an exciting addition to our ever-expanding portfolio of premium sports content.”

Launched in 2015, Fubo offers exclusive UEFA soccer matches as well as live events from Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), Professional Fighters League (PFL) and World Poker Tour.

Meanwhile, DAZN features European football, women’s football, boxing and MMA, the NBA, MotoGP and the NFL. Its football rights include Bundesliga, English Premier League, J. League, LALIGA, Ligue 1, Serie A, and the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Women’s Championship League.

The platform is available in more than 200 markets around the world, including Italy, Spain, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, France, Portugal, Japan, Taiwan, Canada, the U.S. and U.K.