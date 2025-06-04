Showtime Programming Executive Gary Levine to Retire After 24 Years

Longtime Showtime programming executive Gary Levine is set to retire next month after more than 20 years with the company and 40 years in television.

Under his creative leadership, Showtime’s series have included “Dexter,” “The Chi,” “Shameless,” “Homeland,” “Billions,” Sacha Baron Cohen’s “Who is America?,” “Weeds,” “The Affair,” “Ray Donovan,” “Nurse Jackie,” “Yellowjackets,” the return of “Twin Peaks” and “Your Honor.”

He first joined Showtime in 2001 and would go on to be elevated to the role of entertainment co-president in 2019. In 2023, Levine took on the role of senior creative advisor as Showtime was being folded into the Paramount+ streaming banner.

Prior to Showtime Networks, Levine served as president of the entertainment programming company Icebox. He was also head of development at Warner Bros. Television, Witt/Thomas Productions and ABC’s drama division, overseeing primetime series including “The West Wing,” “Blossom” and David Lynch’s original “Twin Peaks.”

Levine began his professional career in theater and was a producer with New York’s Roundabout Theatre, The Puerto Rican Traveling Theater and served for five years as the managing director of the acclaimed Williamstown Theatre Festival.

News of his retirement was first reported by Variety.