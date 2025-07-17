Gavin Newsom’s Office Congratulates Stephen Miller for Voldemort Casting in ‘Harry Potter’ Series

Accio tea.

The filming of HBO’s “Harry Potter” series is already underway, though fans do not yet know who will portray the evil Voldemort in the project. When a Harry Potter fan account pointed out that an actor was already cast to portray He Who Shall Not Be Named, Gavin Newsom’s press office decided to take a shot at naming him.

“Congrats, @StephenM!” the press office tweeted, tagging President Donald Trump’s divisive deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller who, sure, shares at least one feature with the super-wizard in that he’s bald.

Newsom’s office drew a biting comparison between the fascistic wizard warlord of the “Harry Potter” series and Miller, who also serves as Trump’s current homeland security advisor. The post is a likewise transparent dig at Miller’s physical appearance, which Newsom’s office parallels to a photo of Ralph Fiennes’ portrayal of the character in the initial post.

This is a pretty effective parallel for Newsom to crucify — or crucio — a high-ranking member of the current conservative establishment. You can view the tweet below.

The original post was made by the fan account Harry Potter Daily, who reported that Voldemort is expected to appear in several episodes of the HBO reboot’s early seasons. The account likewise reported that the role of Voldemort is already occupied, though the network intends to withhold the casting announcement to keep it a surprise. The series began filming this week.

This dig comes amid Newsom’s increasingly offensive stance toward the Trump administration. The California governor has long been a vocal critic of the sitting president, though their feud has certainly gone to the next level following Trump’s deployment of the National Guard amid protests against ICE raids in Los Angeles.

The Newsom office’s post stupefied some and lit up others. Replies alternated between cheers and jeers — as is often the case when the California governor swings at conservative politicians.

Just don’t expect Miller to actually show up in the series. That would be riddikulus.